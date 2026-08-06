CCOI Deadline Alert: SueWallSt Reminds COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. (CCOI) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on September 21, 2026

Promise vs. reality: Cogent Communications allegedly told investors to expect wavelength-driven growth and continued dividend strength, while the Company later reported a massive backlog failure and a near-total dividend cut.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased Cogent securities between February 29, 2024 and May 1, 2026. Find out if you might be eligible to recover losses or call (888) SueWallSt.

CCOI shares fell from a Class Period high of more than $86.00 in November 2024 to less than $17.00 after the Class Period, an alleged loss of approximately $69.00 per share and more than 80%. The lead plaintiff deadline is September 21, 2026.

The Growth Promise Investors Allegedly Heard

The complaint alleges Cogent presented the former Sprint wireline acquisition as a turnaround platform that could support 5% to 7% annual revenue growth, more than $1.5 billion in total revenue by mid-2028, and a $500 million wavelength revenue run rate by May 2028.

The action further claims the Company highlighted a growing wavelength backlog, including more than 2,700 unique wavelengths, while maintaining a long-standing dividend growth narrative that had reached 52 consecutive quarters.

The Reality Allegedly Reported Later

Plaintiffs allege the wavelength opportunity was materially overstated because up to 90% of the backlog was expected not to convert into paying customers. The lawsuit also alleges the dividend policy was unsustainable, culminating in a 98% dividend cut.

The complaint contends investors overpaid for CCOI shares while the market was allegedly given an overly optimistic view of demand, provisioning capacity, and dividend durability.

Promise vs Actual: By the Numbers

Cogent allegedly targeted 5% to 7% annual revenue growth after integrating the acquired wireline assets.

targeted 5% to 7% annual revenue growth after integrating the acquired wireline assets. The Company allegedly pointed investors to a $500 million wavelength revenue run rate goal by May 2028.

pointed investors to a $500 million wavelength revenue run rate goal by May 2028. The lawsuit claims management cited more than 2,700 wavelength opportunities as a sign of demand.

Plaintiffs allege up to 90% of that backlog ultimately failed to become paying customers.

up to 90% of that backlog ultimately failed to become paying customers. Cogent's dividend growth streak allegedly ended with a 98% dividend reduction.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. Here, the complaint alleges that Cogent's wavelength targets and dividend narrative did not match the conversion risks investors were later forced to absorb." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Click here to submit your information and learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the CCOI Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the CCOI lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding wavelength backlog demand, customer conversion prospects, dividend sustainability, and pledged-share risk during the Class Period. When the alleged backlog failure and dividend cut became known, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did CCOI stock drop? A: Shares fell more than 80%, a decline of approximately $69.00 per share, from a Class Period high of more than $86.00 to less than $17.00 after disclosures concerning backlog loss and the 98% dividend cut. Investors who purchased during the Class Period at allegedly inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What court was the CCOI class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia and asserts claims under the federal securities laws.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with significant documented losses and are responsible for overseeing the litigation on behalf of all class members.

Q: What documents are useful for evaluating CCOI losses? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any sale dates and sale prices are typically useful for evaluating potential losses.

Q: What if I already sold my CCOI shares? A: Eligibility is based on when shares were purchased and whether the investor suffered losses. Investors who bought CCOI securities during the Class Period and later sold may still be eligible to participate in any potential recovery.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: Most class members do not appear in court or give testimony. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com