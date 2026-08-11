CCOI Shareholder Alert: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI).

Shareholders who purchased shares of CCOI during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/cogent-communications-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=200002&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: February 29, 2024 to May 1, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the vast majority of the purported orders in Cogent's optical wavelength "backlog" were unlikely to ever result in a paid order; (b) large quantities of the customers in Cogent's purported optical wavelength "backlog" were unable or unwilling to accept delivery even if Cogent was in a position to provision the wavelength in a timely manner; (c) as a result of (a)-(b) above, defendants had materially misrepresented customer demand for Cogent's optical wavelength services and the nature of the Company's purported "backlog" of wavelength orders; (d) as a result of (a)-(c) above, Cogent was not on track to achieve its revenue and margin targets and such targets lacked a reasonable basis in objective fact; (e) Cogent did not have the financial capacity or business fundamentals to maintain its long-standing dividend policy; and (f) there was a material, undisclosed risk that defendant Schaeffer would be forced to sell vast quantities of Cogent stock as a result of his high-risk pledging activities, thereby further depressing the price of Cogent stock in the event the truth regarding Cogent's "backlog," demand issues, and financial position were ever revealed.

DEADLINE: September 21, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/cogent-communications-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=200002&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of CCOI during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is September 21, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm