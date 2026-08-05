CCOI UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Alerts COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

Market Impact: CCOI shares lost more than 80%, falling from over $86 to below $17, after wavelength backlog and dividend risks allegedly became apparent to investors.

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased common stock between February 29, 2024 and May 1, 2026. Find out if you may qualify to recover losses. You may also call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

CCOI traded at over $86 per share in November 2024 and later fell below $17 per share, an alleged decline of approximately $69 per share, or more than 80%. The lead plaintiff deadline is September 21, 2026.

Alleged Market Repricing After Backlog Collapse

The filing alleges that Cogent's valuation was supported by investor confidence in its wavelength growth story tied to the former Sprint wireline network. Investors were told that the optical wavelength opportunity included thousands of orders and a path toward a $500 million wavelength revenue run rate by May 2028.

As set forth in the complaint, later events allegedly undercut that market narrative when Cogent acknowledged that up to 90% of the wavelength backlog was lost and reduced its dividend by 98%. The action claims the market impact was significant because the alleged disclosures affected both Cogent's wavelength growth thesis and its appeal to income-oriented investors.

CCOI Market Impact Figures for Shareholders

Class Period: February 29, 2024 through May 1, 2026.

Class Period high: over $86 per share in November 2024.

Later trading level: below $17 per share after the alleged corrective events.

corrective events. Approximate per-share decline: $69.

Alleged total percentage decline: more than 80%.

total percentage decline: more than 80%. Dividend impact: a reported 98% cut after 52 consecutive quarters of increases.

Why the Market Impact Matters

The lawsuit contends that CCOI investors allegedly paid prices inflated by statements about wavelength demand, backlog quality, and dividend sustainability. The complaint further alleges that the eventual share-price decline reflected a market reassessment of those alleged risks.

"The complaint raises serious questions about how the market priced CCOI shares while investors were allegedly hearing a growth story built around wavelength demand and dividend continuity. A decline of more than 80% underscores the significance of the alleged disclosure issues for shareholders." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CCOI Lawsuit

Q: What court was the CCOI class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the CCOI lawsuit? A: The complaint names Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: How much did CCOI stock drop? A: Shares fell more than 80%, a decline of approximately $69 per share, after the Company disclosed the loss of up to 90% of its wavelength backlog and a 98% dividend cut. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at allegedly artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney can review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of potential eligibility based on purchase dates, sale dates, share quantities, and losses.

Q: What if I already sold my CCOI shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP