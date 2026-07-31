CELC Investigation: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELC) Investors to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELC) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Celcuity Inc. securities and experienced significant financial losses.

Celcuity Announces Unexpected Delayed Drug Launch

On July 14, 2026, Celcuity Inc. issued a press release announcing that it had secured FDA approval for its breast cancer therapy Revtorpyk (gedatolisib) and "anticipates commercial launch in late Q3 2026", representing a delayed launch timeline relative to analyst expectations. Commenting on the announcement, a Stifel analyst noted that "late 3Q26 launch guidance seems somewhat extended." A Leerink analyst agreed, noting that while the "approval was largely expected . . . we did not anticipate [a Q3 launch date] given prior commentary on launch readiness."

Celcuity's Stock Drops Over 17%

Following the news of Celcuity Inc.'s delayed drug launch, the company's stock price fell over 17%.

Investors who purchased Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELC) securities and experienced losses may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

CONTACT KTMC TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS:

If you purchased or acquired Celcuity Inc. securities and have lost money on your investment, please provide your information here: https://www.ktmc.com/celc-celcuity-inc-investigation?utm_campaign=hc?utm_source=PR_Newswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=celc&mktm=PR

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including being recognized in Chambers & Partners USA 2026 as a Band 1 Top Firm in Securities and Class Actions, Legal 500's Tier 1 Rankings for Securities and M&A Litigation, The National Law Journal's Plaintiff's Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group's Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer's Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 270-1453

[email protected]

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SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP