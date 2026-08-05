Celebrate Culture, Community and Connection at Wheeling Park District's Annual International Festival

This free community event transforms the Heritage Park Performance Pavilion into a global celebration, where guests can discover traditions from around the world through live entertainment, authentic local cuisine, and interactive cultural exhibits from community organizations all in one afternoon.

"The Wheeling International Festival reflects the incredible diversity that makes Wheeling such a welcoming community," said Matt Wehby, Executive Director of the Wheeling Park District. "It's a day where our guests can discover new cultures, celebrate shared traditions and create memories at one of our most anticipated events of the year."

The first 200 young explorers to arrive can embark on their own global adventure with a Travel Around the World Passport activity. Children will visit participating cultural and community organization booths, learn about countries and traditions from around the world, and collect passport stamps along the way. It is a fun and interactive way to inspire curiosity while celebrating the many cultures that represent Wheeling's diversity.

As one of the Wheeling Park District's signature events, the International Festival brings over three-thousand community members together each year to celebrate the diversity, traditions and connections that make Wheeling a truly special place to live.

Guests are encouraged to review parking and transportation information before arriving. To view the full entertainment schedule, parking details and more, visit WheelingInternationalFestival.com.

About Wheeling Park District

Established in 1961, the Wheeling Park District serves over 45,000 residents across 8.5 square miles in Wheeling, Prospect Heights, Buffalo Grove, and Arlington Heights. The District manages 22 sites spanning 350 acres, including 12 parks, a sports complex, indoor/outdoor aquatic facilities, a fitness center, and Chevy Chase Country Club. Governed by an elected Board of Commissioners, the District is dedicated to providing high-quality parks, recreational facilities, and community events. Learn more at wheelingparkdistrict.com.

SOURCE Wheeling Park District