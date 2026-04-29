CELEBRATE MOM IN ITALIAN STYLE THIS MOTHER'S DAY AT BRIO ITALIAN GRILLE

Moms Who Dine on Mother's Day Receive an Exclusive $25 Gift to Use June 1–July 31 Reservations Now Open

ORLANDO, Fla., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mother's Day, treat the most important woman in your life to an unforgettable dining experience at Brio Italian Grille — the award-winning Tuscan-inspired restaurant known for its handcrafted pastas, premium steaks, fresh seafood, and warm, elegant ambiance. Every mom who dines in on Sunday, May 11, 2026 will receive a special $25 gift valid for a return visit.

"Mother's Day is the single most celebrated dining occasion of the year, and at Brio, we believe Mom deserves more than just a great meal — she deserves to feel cherished. That's why we're giving every mom who joins us a gift to look forward to all summer long." — Emily Bishop, Chief Operating Officer, Brio Italian Grille.

A Memorable Mother's Day Brunch & Dinner Experience

Brio Italian Grille locations nationwide open at 10am for Mother's Day brunch, welcoming families for a day of chef-inspired Italian cuisine. Whether it's a leisurely brunch, a family lunch, or an elegant dinner, Brio's Mother's Day menu offers something exceptional for everyone.

Highlights include:

Chef-Inspired Seasonal Specials alongside beloved menu favorites

Curated Wine & Cocktail List featuring house-made cocktails, and prosecco

Dine-In & Take-Home Options for family celebrations of any size

Exclusive $25 Day Gift — A Thank-You That Lasts All Summer

Every mom who dines in at a participating location on Mother's Day will receive a $25 Brio gift valid June 1–July 31, 2026. Available to dine-in guests only; see restaurant for details.

Dine-In Date: Sunday, May 11, 2026

Gift Value: $25 Brio Gift

Valid: June 1 – July 31, 2026

Reservations: brioitalian.com

Reserve Now — Tables Fill Fast

Mother's Day is one of the busiest dining days of the year. Reserve online at brioitalian.com. Large groups of 20+ should contact their local Brio directly. Walk-ins welcome based on availability.

About Brio Italian Grille

Brio Italian Grille is a nationally recognized, upscale-casual Italian restaurant. Celebrated for its Tuscan-inspired cuisine, Brio features handcrafted pastas, wood-oven-roasted proteins, premium steaks, fresh seafood, and an extensive selection of Italian wines and handcrafted cocktails — all served in a warm, Roman ruin–inspired dining room. From weekday happy hours to holiday celebrations, Brio delivers an elevated dining experience that is approachable, family-friendly, and always memorable. Visit brioitalian.com.

Media Contact: Erin Amadeo | [email protected]

SOURCE Brio Italian Grille