MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the legal profession, true achievement is measured not just by verdicts and settlements, but by the lasting impact an attorney makes on the lives of their clients and the respect they earn from their peers.

Celebrating Excellence: Elk + Elk Attorneys Recognized in the 2027 Ohio Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

We are exceptionally proud to announce that 14 attorneys from our firm have been recognized in the 2027 edition of Ohio Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists. "There are so many positive things to celebrate this year," said Jay Kelley, Managing Partner of Elk + Elk. "This recognition reflects our experience + accomplishments + depth of legal talent. So many of our attorneys have been recognized for more than a decade, and we're also celebrating three first time Rising Stars who are already making their mark. A firm is a team, and the depth of this team is something we're incredibly proud of."

For 2027, several Elk + Elk attorneys were recognized on Ohio's Top Lists:

Jay Kelley: Top 100 Ohio Super Lawyer, Top 50 Cleveland Super Lawyer, and Top 5 Personal Injury Ohio Plaintiff Super Lawyer

Bill Price: Top 100 Ohio Super Lawyers, Top 50 Cleveland Super Lawyers

Curtis Fifner: Top 50 Columbs Super Lawyers

In addition to their legal practices, these attorneys help guide the strategic direction of our practice, mentor colleagues, and secure meaningful results for individuals and families. Their continued recognition reflects their professional accomplishments and standing as leaders in personal injury law.

The 2027 Ohio Super Lawyers Selections

We are thrilled to celebrate the 10 attorneys from Elk + Elk who earned a place on the 2027 Ohio Super Lawyers list:

Jay Kelley **

John O'Neil **

R. Craig McLaughlin **

Phillip Kuri **

Gary Cowan **

Matthew Carty ~

Bill Price **

Bill Campbell **

Kevin Lenson **

Curtis Fifner**

** Honored for 10+ years

~ Honored as a Rising Star for 5+ years

These attorneys handle complex claims ranging from motor vehicle collisions and medical malpractice to defective products and catastrophic injuries. Their inclusion reflects years of professional achievement and peer recognition.

Looking to the Future: The 2027 Rising Stars

We are especially proud to highlight our Rising Stars honorees for 2027:

Ian Fijalkovich ~

Josh Farrell (Celebrating his first-year award)

Madeline Kelley (Celebrating her first-year award)

Antonia Mysyk (Celebrating her first-year award)

~ Honored as a Rising Star for 5+ years

The inclusion of first-year award recipients like Josh Farrell, Madeline Kelley, and Antonia Mysyk, alongside established Rising Stars like Ian Fijalkovich, speaks volumes about our firm's culture of mentorship.

At Elk + Elk, attorneys are integrated into complex cases early on, allowing them to hone their craft under the guidance of seasoned trial lawyers. This intentional pipeline of talent ensures that our clients always have energetic, sharp, and compassionate advocates in their corner.

About Super Lawyers

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service that recognizes outstanding lawyers across more than 70 practice areas who demonstrate high peer recognition and professional achievement. Only 5% of all lawyers in each state are selected to the Super Lawyers list, and just 2.5% are selected to the Rising Stars list.

About Elk + Elk

Elk & Elk Co., Ltd. is a premier personal injury law firm with offices located throughout Ohio, Kentucky, and in Seattle, WA. Our extensive network of offices ensures local representation backed by powerful, multi-state resources and a proven record of recovering $2+ billion in settlements for our clients. The firm's attorneys have protected the rights of thousands of injury victims and have won some of the state's largest verdicts and settlements. Elk + Elk assists clients with a wide variety of personal injury claims, including auto accidents, medical malpractice, birth injuries, workers' compensation, and product defects.

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