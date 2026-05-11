Celebrating Two Decades of Service: Majestic Plumbing, Electric & HVAC Marks 20 Years in Metro Atlanta

MARIETTA, Ga., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Majestic Plumbing, Electric & HVAC is celebrating two decades of providing reliable home and commercial services to the Greater Atlanta area. Since 2005, the locally owned and operated company has served as a trusted partner for homeowners, property and facility managers, and businesses across the region.

Founded on the principle of offering comprehensive trades under one roof, Majestic provides expert plumbing, electrical, and HVAC solutions. The company's tagline, "One Crown. Three Trades. Total Care." reflects its commitment to being a true one-stop shop. Over the past 20 years, Majestic has grown to serve dozens of cities, from Acworth to Woodstock, while maintaining the accessibility and the friendliness of a neighborhood business.

"We want our customers to feel a sense of relief when they call us, knowing they're dealing with a locally owned company that's been around for decades, rather than a faceless corporate conglomerate," said Shaeron Gray, Senior Director of Operations at Majestic Plumbing, Electric & HVAC.

Majestic stands out in the industry through its deep local roots and has provided community support for years. To further support the community, Majestic offers a 15% discount to military personnel and first responders, and a 10% discount to senior citizens.

The company employs highly trained professionals, including journeyman and master plumbers and certified electricians. Majestic backs its services with a one-year workmanship warranty and offers flexible in-house financing options through Service Finance Company to help their customers manage unexpected repairs.

Over the years, Majestic has earned a great reputation and recognition, including the Angi Super Service Award for 2020, 2021, 2024, and 2025. The company holds an A+ accreditation from the Better Business Bureau and maintains a 4.7-star rating on Google, reflecting its consistent delivery of high-quality service.

For more information about Majestic Plumbing, Electric & HVAC, visit allmajestic.com or call (404) 921-3884.

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SOURCE Majestic Plumbing, Electric & HVAC