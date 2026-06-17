Celebrity Chef Carla Hall and The Fresh Market Team Up to Support Alzheimer's Association During Month of June

June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Association is proud to partner with The Fresh Market and celebrity chef, author and TV personality Carla Hall to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer's disease during Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month this June. From June 1-30, The Fresh Market will donate 10% of the purchase price Carla Hall's with Love Market Meal Kits & Sides to the Alzheimer's Association.

Caption: Carla Hall is a Celebrity Champion for the Alzheimer’s Association. (photo credit: Robert Trachtenberg)

Carla Hall, beloved for her appearance on Bravo's Top Chef and Top Chef: All Stars, is known for her philosophy of cooking with love. She is now using her voice – and her passion for food – to make a meaningful impact in the fight against Alzheimer's disease in honor of her beloved grandmother, Freddie Mai Price Glover.

"My Granny's Sunday suppers were at the heart of our family," said Hall. "Some of my most treasured memories are sitting around her table with my mother and sister, sharing the food she made with so much love. When she began forgetting parts of recipes she had known by heart for decades, our family realized something was wrong. We later learned she had Alzheimer's disease."

Inspired by her grandmother's legacy, Hall is an outspoken Celebrity Champion for the Alzheimer's Association. She speaks out by sharing her story to raise Alzheimer's awareness, break down the stigma surrounding the disease and generate greater public support for the cause.

"The Alzheimer's Association is inspired by Carla Hall and The Fresh Market's dedication to our vision for a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia," said Christine John-Fuller, Executive Director for the Alzheimer's Association North Carolina Chapters. "This partnership will help fund support services and research, while encouraging others to join us in the fight to end this disease."

Alzheimer's impacts millions of families. The numbers are startling. There are now more than 7 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease and nearly 13 million family members and friends serving as their unpaid caregivers, according to the Alzheimer's Association 2026 Facts and Figures report. In North Carolina alone, there are more than 210,500 people living with Alzheimer's and 338,000 caregivers.

"We are thrilled to partner once again with Carla Hall and the Alzheimer's Association during Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month," said Emily Turner, chief marketing officer at The Fresh Market. "It is our hope to surpass last year's remarkable Sweet Heritage Butter Tart fundraising total of more than $21,000."

Carla Hall's With Love Market Meal Kits, inspired by her travels, adventurous spirit and love of soulful flavors, are available in the following dishes and sides:

Smoky Harissa Salmon With Lentil-Sorghum Pilaf & Green Beans and Onion

Brown Butter Mushroom Chicken with Parmesan Sorghum Risotto & Green Beans

Sunday Supper BBQ Chicken with Collard Greens & Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Sides include Collards, Lentil-Sorghum Pilaf and Parmesan Sorghum Risotto

The partnership will be active in all The Fresh Market locations throughout the month of June. Shoppers can also round up their purchase at checkout throughout the month to help fund the Association's care, support and research efforts.

About The Fresh Market

The Fresh Market, Inc. is a specialty grocer dedicated to inspiring guests to discover the best in fresh foods, unique ingredients and convenient meal solutions. Rated by USA Today as one of America's Best Customer Service Companies in 2025 and recognized by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards in multiple categories as well as by Newsweek as the "Best Specialty/Natural/Ethnic Grocer" for 2025, The Fresh Market operates more than 170 stores in 22 states. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Youtube, TikTok and X.

About the Alzheimer's Association

The Alzheimer's Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®.

SOURCE Alzheimer’s Association