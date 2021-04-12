Celebrity Trainer And Choreographer Isaac Boots To Launch "TORCH'D Shop Live" A Bi-monthly Series Via Talkshoplive

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkshoplive today announced that Instagram fitness sensation and philanthropist Isaac Boots (isaacboots.com) will exclusively launch a bi-monthly talkshoplive series titled "TORCH'D Shop Live" on the immensely popular sales platform. Isaac will personally curate and showcase "Isaac's Favorite Things" from the categories of fashion, accessories, fitness, health & wellness, grooming/personal care, food & beverage, jewelry, eyewear and footwear.

Known for his infectious personality and widely followed "dance conditioning" TORCH'D virtual workouts, which he offers for FREE daily on Instagram, (@isaacboots) Isaac will LIVE host each series on the 1st and 15th of every month at 9pmET/6pmPT. The series kicks off on April 15th with a selection of his favorite MZ Skin products from famed department store, Fred Segal. Just in time for Mother's Day, items include MZ Skin's Hydra-Bright Golden Eye Treatment Mask, Replenish & Restore Placenta & Stem Cell Night Recovery Mask, Rest & Revive Restorative Placenta & Stem Cell Night Serum, Hydra-Lift Golden Facial Treatment Mask and the Mask Discovery Collection.

"I've had a blast on my past appearances on talkshoplive and can't be more excited for being given the opportunity to have my own series. For creators and personalities, shopatainment is the future for direct to consumer relationships and talkshoplive provides an authentic and genuine way for us to do that," said Isaac Boots. "I look forward to showing and sharing with everyone some of my favorite things twice each month and I'm so excited to debut the series featuring MZ SKIN products from the fabulous Fred Segal."

"Given Isaac's prior success on talkshoplive showcasing brands he loves and society's love for TORCH'D, talkshoplive is thrilled to have secured Isaac and to be able to provide him with a platform to exclusively launch his own LIVE interactive shopping series that will share his enthusiasm for all things fabulous. It's guaranteed to be a good time," says Bryan Moore, CEO & Co-Founder of talkshoplive.

About Isaac Boots

Isaac Boots (real name Isaac Calpito) was born and raised in Hawaii. Isaac is an influencer, a celebrity trainer, choreographer and Broadway dancer with a long list of credits to his name. While using his experience crafting routines on the main stages of the pop music world and training artists to sculpt their bodies in preparation for their demanding projects, Isaac created TORCH'D, a sustainable workout that burns fat, builds stamina and achieves visible results.

Celebrities such as KELLY RIPA, VANESSA HUDGENS, LISA RINNA, JESSICA CHASTAIN, GWYNETH PALTROW, NAOMI WATTS, FAYE DUNAWAY, and LUCY LIU are just a few longtime devotees of TORCH'D who are never hesitant to give Isaac credit for their superb form and increased energy. As one of the most in-demand fitness trainers in NYC, The Hamptons and LA, Isaac established a thriving personal trainer business.

In March of 2020, as a result of the pandemic lockdown, Isaac offered his TORCH'D classes every day for free for the first time on Instagram ( @isaacboots ) and in just a short time Isaac's workouts became one of the most followed fitness classes around the world. Not wanting to charge a fee for access to the classes during the pandemic, Isaac instead asked his followers to donate what they could to No Kid Hungry, the charity known for providing millions of meals to kids in need. The request was heartfelt and personal. Isaac, from extremely modest means, grew up on food stamps and was challenged by the stigma associated with it.

Isaac believes a child's next meal should be a right and not a privilege. He hoped his followers might raise $10,000 through the effort. Astonishingly, after just 12 months, Isaac's effort raised over $1.2 Million for No Kid Hungry, thereby making him the single, largest, individual fundraiser in the organization's history. Isaac has been incredibly humbled by the love and support from his followers.

Not surprisingly, the media quickly took note of the Instagram sensation. The New York Times dubbed Isaac "The breakout star of virtual fitness."

People Magazine said, "Across the world, thousands of viewers aiming for a toned body and the entertaining sass of Calpito are tuning in to this pandemic body-conditioning diversion."

NBC-TV's The Today Show said, "Calpito has blended his fitness experience with his time spent creating dances for the pop music scene into a full-body workout that burns fat, tones muscles and gets your heart pumping. Plus, you'll smile along as you sweat."

In Style declared, "Isaac Calpito's free Instagram workouts are infectious - just ask Kelly Ripa."

While still showing up every day to lead his free Instagram classes, Isaac has also become one the most requested brand ambassadors in the fields of fitness, health, wellness, fashion and culture.

Isaac has pledged to continue using his popularity to assist those in need. Says Calpito, "What is the point of having a popular platform, if you don't use the opportunity to help others?"

Clearly, Isaac Calpito is doing his part.

About talkshoplive®

Talkshoplive®is the leading live streaming, social selling online network. Sellers showcase their products via live shows, displaying product details and chat in real-time with customers that they can purchase with one-click on the buy button. The platform and iOS app are full service for sellers - from live show creation to order processing to ease of shipping and payouts. Buyers are able to access unlimited channels and live product shows. With talkshoplive®, buying has never been more interactive and entertaining.

An incredible lineup of stars and brands have launched their own talkshoplive® live channels including Best Buy, Fred Segal, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Dolly Parton, Alicia Keys, Julie Andrews, Meghan Trainor, Tim Tebow, Kristin Cavallari, Tim McGraw, Jenna Dewan, Kathy Ireland Worldwide and many more!

