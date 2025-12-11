TalkShopLive Appoints Former TikTok Ecommerce Leader Sandie Hawkins as CEO Amid Strategic Expansion

Photo of Sandie Hawkins, credit TalkShopLive: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/cr6zlcynnk2d7yfn5146x/Sandie-Hawkins.jpg?rlkey=iqm15cvn0qz9qkxfp947hy5pr&st=8sjec5jp&dl=0

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TalkShopLive®, the livestream commerce and shoppable video platform used by major retailers, publishers, and talent, today named Sandie Hawkins as Chief Executive Officer. The appointment underscores the company's push to scale its technology and distribution network amid the rising adoption of live shopping across retail and entertainment.

Hawkins recently oversaw TikTok's U.S. ecommerce business, where she helped steer product strategy, operational expansion, and revenue acceleration during a period of significant platform growth. She also led the charge for the launch of TikTok Shop and the platform's live shopping initiatives in North America, guiding market development and retailer adoption during the company's early expansion into interactive commerce. Previously, she led TikTok's Global Business Solutions organization in North America, managing advertising and monetization across key sectors including retail, media, and consumer brands.

Hawkins will advance TalkShopLive's long-term growth plan, emphasizing product innovation, scaled distribution, and deeper integration with retailers and publishers. TalkShopLive Co-Founder Bryan Moore will transition from CEO to Executive Chairman, focusing on strategic partnerships across media, retail and talent.

TalkShopLive was recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and earned a place on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The platform has gained traction with major retailers such as Walmart and Amazon, while leading media companies including Condé Nast and NBCUniversal have adopted TalkShopLive to power shoppable video across their properties. Talent and creators ranging from Oprah Winfrey and Martha Stewart to Kenny Chesney and Sabrina Carpenter have used the platform to sell books, music, housewares, beauty products, and other consumer categories, illustrating its growing influence at the intersection of commerce, entertainment, and media.



"Sandie is the right CEO with the right experience at exactly the right moment for TalkShopLive," said Moore. "I've been a fan of her vision for years. She sees more clearly than anyone how content and commerce come together. Her leadership will supercharge the future of this company, and I couldn't be more excited to have her guiding where TalkShopLive goes next."

"TalkShopLive has built the most adaptable and widely distributed shoppable video platform," says Hawkins. "With live shopping redefining how people discover and buy, the company is positioned to drive the future of commerce through their strong relationships with retailers, creators and media partners. The future of shopping is live."

TalkShopLive's patented embeddable video player enables livestream and asynchronous shoppable content to be distributed across retailer sites, publisher networks, creator channels, and social platforms, extending reach and conversion without requiring platform migration. The company continues to see rising adoption from enterprise partners as consumers increasingly engage with interactive retail formats.

The company has received investment from Spero Ventures, Raine Ventures, and Progress Ventures.

About TalkShopLive

Founded in 2018 by brother/sister duo Bryan and Tina Moore, TalkShopLive is a livestream social commerce platform with unlimited content distribution. Through its multi-embed point of sale technology, TalkShopLive allows video content to remain shoppable wherever the content is shared by users. The TSL platform powers scalable solutions for major retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy, and trusted media and social platforms including Meta, NBCUniversal, and MSN. Top talent including Oprah Winfrey, Robert Downey Jr., Paul McCartney, Matthew McConaughey, Sabrina Carpenter, Paris Hilton, Martha Stewart, Giada De Laurentiis, and more turn to TalkShopLive for video commerce solutions for major product and book launches to drive early sales success and offer exclusives for their fans. By merging seamless user experiences with patented technology, TalkShopLive consistently delivers results for books, music, beauty products, housewares, and more. To learn more, visit TalkShop.Live.

