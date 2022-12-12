Cell and Tissue Preservation Global Market to Reach $8.32 Billion by 2030

Dec 12, 2022, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell and Tissue Preservation Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type, By Product, By End-Use, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cell and tissue preservation market size is expected to reach USD 8.32 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides an analysis of future market growth.
The growing demand for cell and tissue preservation to restore samples and organs is expected to drive industry growth. Furthermore, increasing penetration of the biobanks across developing and developed countries is one of the major factors driving demand.
In addition, the industry is in demand due to government investment to develop better infrastructure in the healthcare sector, which is likely to positively impact the market over the coming years. However, preserving stem cells and organs is boosting the industry's demand.
Cell and Tissue Preservation Market Report Highlights
- Growing demand for tissue segments in several applications, such as treating many age-related diseases and serious injuries, is expected to drive industry demand.
- The equipment segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance owing to the supply of samples without changing its genes. Freezers in the equipment are growing in demand as it stores and freezes cells and tissue at a particular temperature.
- Therapeutics is expected to spearhead revenue growth as it is used in developing various lifestyle and age-related diseases. The availability of cell and tissue samples is feasible and convenient.
- North America is dominating the market and is expected to grow over the forecast period because of several infrastructure projects sanctioned by the government and growing R&D activities in the healthcare sector.
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- Increasing Government Investment in Research Activities
- Rising Need for Regenerative Preservation
Restraints and Challenges
- High Cost
Market Segmentation
Cell and Tissue Preservation, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Cell
- Mammalian cells
- Microorganism and plant cells
- Tissue
- Blood
- Bone
- Soft Tissues
- Skin
Cell and Tissue Preservation, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Equipment
- Freezers
- Thawing systems
- Bio preservation media
- Software
Cell and Tissue Preservation, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Therapeutics
- Research &development
- Drug Discovery
Cell and Tissue Preservation, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Biobank
- Hospitals
- Others
Cell and Tissue Preservation, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Cell and Tissue Preservation Market Insights
5. Global Cell and Tissue Preservation Market, by Application
6. Global Cell and Tissue Preservation Market, by Product
7. Global Cell and Tissue Preservation Market, by Type
8. Global Cell and Tissue Preservation Market, by End-Use
9. Global Cell and Tissue Preservation Market, by Geography
10. Competitive Landscape
11. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- AMSBIO
- Avantor Inc.
- BD
- Biocision
- Biomatrica
- Biolife solutions Inc.
- CellGenix GmbH
- Corning Incorporated
- Chart MVE Biomedical
- Cytiva
- FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific
- LGC Seracare
- Lonza
- Merck KGaA
- Princeton Cryotech
- STEMCELL Technologies Inc.
- ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.
