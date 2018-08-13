Cell Isolation Market, 2023

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Cell Isolation Market by Product, by Cell Type, by Technique, by Application, by End User, by Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global cell isolation market size is expected to reach $12.6 billion by 2023







The market is mainly driven by rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, increasing government funding for cell-based research, and growing research on personalized medicine.







Insights on market segments







Based on product, the cell isolation market is categorized into consumables and instruments. Consumables generated revenue of more than $2.5 billion, accounting for 61.4% share, in the market in 2017, owing to the increased demand for consumables, such as reagents, kits, media, and sera, for cell isolation techniques.







The cell isolation market is also categorized into human cells and animal cells. During the forecast period, the market is expected to witness higher growth in human cell isolation, with a CAGR of 19.9%. Advancements in stem cell technologies for the treatment of various diseases are expected to drive the cell isolation market growth for this category.







Based on technique, the market is categorized into centrifugation, surface marker, and filtration. Centrifugation technique is expected to continue generating the largest revenue in the cell isolation market in the coming years. The technique contributed 42.2% share to the market in 2017. This can be mainly attributed to the lower cost of the centrifugation technique as compared to other techniques.







Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1. Research Background







Chapter 2. Research Methodology







Chapter 3. Executive Summary







Chapter 4. Introduction







Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast







Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast







Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast







Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast







Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast







Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast







Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape







Chapter 12. Company Profiles





Terumo Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

General Electric Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

pluriSelect Life Science UG (haftungsbeschrnkt) & Co. KG

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6734sx/cell_isolation?w=5









Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

