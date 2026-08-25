Cellenkos Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for CK0803 in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

The FDA has granted Fast Track designation to CK0803 for ALS, an investigational therapy that showed an approximately 60% decrease in neurofilament light chain and a 200% increase in plasma IL-10 levels during initial clinical evaluations.

Cord blood-derived, CNS-homing T-regulatory cell therapy is the first Treg product to receive Fast Track designation for ALS

HOUSTON, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellenkos, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tissue-directed, cord blood-derived T-regulatory (Treg) cell therapies, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to CK0803 for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). The designation was granted under Section 506(b) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act in connection with the company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application (IND 28681) for CK0803, described as "Allogeneic Cord Blood-Derived T-Regulatory Cells Expressing Neurotropic Homing Marker."

The FDA's decision, communicated in a letter dated August 21, 2026, by Office of Therapeutic Products, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), confirms that CK0803's development program for ALS meets the criteria for Fast Track designation.

"Fast Track designation strongly validates CK0803 and our underlying platform. By leveraging enriched, tissue-directed regulatory T-cells derived from healthy, allogeneic, umbilical cord blood, our therapy actively homes to inflamed microglia via the CXCR3/CXCL10 axis. This targeted approach interrupts the inflammation-injury cycle and restores neuroimmune homeostasis—offering transformative potential for neuroinflammatory diseases," said Dr. Simrit Parmar, Founder of Cellenkos, Inc. "ALS patients and their families do not have time to wait. This designation allows us to work more closely with the FDA as we advance CK0803, with the goal of bringing a meaningfully different treatment option to a disease where median survival remains just two to three years from symptom onset and no therapy substantially alters the underlying neurodegenerative trajectory for most patients."

About Fast Track Designation

The FDA's Fast Track program is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs and biologics intended to treat serious conditions and that demonstrate the potential to address unmet medical need. Companies with Fast Track-designated programs benefit from more frequent interactions with the FDA throughout development, the potential for Rolling Review of a Biologics License Application (portions of the application may be submitted and reviewed on an ongoing basis), and, if relevant criteria continue to be met, potential eligibility for Accelerated Approval and Priority Review.

"As Cellenkos, Inc. continues to grow its footprint in the Houston life sciences ecosystem, our priority remains the development of novel solutions that promise to reshape the landscape of modern medicine", said Tara Sadeghi, Chief Operating Officer, Cellenkos Inc, "We are incredibly proud of the hard work our team has invested in advancing our pipeline, which stands as a testament to our ongoing mission to improve lives through rigorous, evidence-based innovation."

About CK0803

The discovery of regulatory T cells was recognized with the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, underscoring the biological significance of the Treg mechanisms Cellenkos has been engineering into cell therapies since 2016.

CK0803 is an investigational, allogeneic, cord blood-derived Treg cell therapy engineered to express high levels of CXCR3 and CD11a (LFA-1), enabling the cells to traffic across the blood-brain and blood-spinal cord barriers and migrate along inflammatory chemokine gradients toward sites of active CNS inflammation, specifically towards its ligand, CXCL10 . Rather than targeting a single antigen, CK0803 is designed to suppress the Th1/Th17 effector programs and toxic microglial activation that drive neuronal injury, while secreting IL-10 to help restore immune homeostasis. The product is manufactured using Cellenkos' proprietary CRANE® platform, requires no HLA or ABO matching, and is administered as an outpatient peripheral IV infusion without conditioning chemotherapy or IL-2 support.

CK0803 is currently being evaluated in a Phase I/Ib safety run-in study in ALS (CK0803-101-1; NCT05695521). In this study, six evaluable patients (three spinal-onset, three bulbar-onset) received up to 9 infusions of fixed dose of 100 million Treg cells across four weekly induction infusions followed by five monthly consolidation infusions. Reported findings from this cohort, together with a compassionate-use precedent employing a comparable regimen (NEJM Evidence 2025), showed

stabilization of ALSFRS-R decline,

an approximately 60% decrease in plasma neurofilament light chain (NfL), and

an approximately 200% increase in plasma IL-10

— findings the company believes support the proposed mechanism of action.

No dose-limiting toxicity has been observed with the Treg platform across CK0803 and Cellenkos' related cord blood Treg programs. CK0803 remains investigational and currently in clinical trials

Potential to Extend Beyond ALS

Cellenkos believes the biological rationale for CK0803 may extend beyond ALS to other neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative conditions. Across ALS, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis (MS), independent research groups have separately documented a common underlying immunopathology: chronic microglial and astrocyte activation, breakdown of the blood-brain and blood-spinal cord barriers, and a resulting deficit in regulatory T-cell number and/or suppressive function that allows peripheral Th1/Th17 effector cells to infiltrate and amplify CNS injury.

Because CK0803 was engineered to traffic toward inflamed CNS tissue via the CXCR3/CXCL10 and CD11a(LFA-1)/ICAM-1 axes — rather than toward a disease-specific antigen — the company believes the same cell product could, in principle, be applicable across diseases that share this Treg-deficient, barrier-compromised inflammatory signature.

In preclinical and literature-based analyses, Cellenkos has noted mechanistic parallels supporting further exploration in:

Alzheimer's disease — published data indicate Treg suppressive function is compromised in a disease-stage-dependent manner, suggesting a potential role for exogenous, healthy allogeneic Tregs.

— published data indicate Treg suppressive function is compromised in a disease-stage-dependent manner, suggesting a potential role for exogenous, healthy allogeneic Tregs. Parkinson's disease — Tregs have been reported to be both reduced in number and functionally impaired in Parkinson's patients, limiting the ability to dampen chronic CNS inflammation associated with substantia nigra degeneration.

— Tregs have been reported to be both reduced in number and functionally impaired in Parkinson's patients, limiting the ability to dampen chronic CNS inflammation associated with substantia nigra degeneration. Multiple sclerosis — in the EAE mouse model of MS, Tregs have been shown to rely on LFA-1 (CD11a/CD18) rather than α4-integrin (VLA-4) to migrate into the CNS, and LFA-1-deficient mice exhibit more severe disease and reduced CNS Treg frequency — a mechanism the company believes is directly relevant to CK0803's CD11a-high design and potentially complementary to existing VLA-4-targeted disease-modifying therapies.

Any decision to pursue clinical development in these additional indications would be subject to further preclinical validation, discussions with regulatory authorities, and the availability of capital.

About Cellenkos, Inc.

Cellenkos, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tissue-directed, cord blood-derived T-regulatory cell therapies to resolve inflammation in autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and inflammatory diseases. Founded in 2016, the company's pipeline spans hematology, gastroenterology, pulmonology, neurology, and autoimmune disease, including CK0801 (aplastic anemia, Phase 2), CK0802 (graft-versus-host disease, Phase 1b/2a; acute respiratory distress syndrome, Placebo control RCT), CK0803 (ALS, Phase I/Ib), CK0804 (myelofibrosis, Phase 1), CK0805 (iPEX syndrome, preclinical), and CK0806 (T-cell lymphomas, preclinical). More than 70 patients have been treated across the company's clinical programs to date. Cellenkos is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

For more information, visit cellenkosinc.com.

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