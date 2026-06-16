Cellese, Inc. Appoints Christopher Hausman as Chief Executive Officer

Seasoned aesthetics and healthcare executive to lead company's next phase of growth

IRVINE, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellese Inc., pioneers in regenerative aesthetics and the company behind the AnteAGE® brand, today announced the appointment of Christopher Hausman as Chief Executive Officer. A seasoned executive with more than three decades of experience building and scaling high-growth companies across the aesthetics, dental, and healthcare industries, Hausman joins Cellese at a pivotal moment in the company's evolution as it is poised to become a leader in innovative, science-backed, and customer-focused regenerative aesthetics and skin longevity.

"Cellese has spent more than 15 years advancing the science of regenerative skincare, and the brand's cutting-edge technologies have solidified its position as a leader in professionally administered skincare systems informed by skin biology. It's a truly compelling platform with the potential to reshape the category," said Christopher Hausman, Chief Executive Officer, Cellese Inc. "My focus will be on growing the AnteAGE brand and strengthening our relationships with the providers who champion this technology, while ensuring Cellese remains at the forefront of growth factor and exosome innovation."

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Cellese was originally founded in 2009 and was acquired by global private equity healthcare specialist ARCHIMED in 2024. The company is inspired by the body's natural skin renewal processes, exosomes, and proprietary biosomes, designed to help support visible skin rejuvenation and explores biomimetic vesicle‑based ingredients designed to support the appearance of healthier‑looking skin. The AnteAGE portfolio spans both in-office and at-home products designed to help promote skin regeneration and longevity, most recently with the 2025 launch of P.E.A.R.L., the first product to combine exosomes and PDRN in a single in-office treatment. Under Hausman's leadership, Cellese will scale through its next phase of growth, continue to expand its provider network, and introduce new products in regenerative skincare to the market.

Hausman was part of the original team behind SkinCeuticals, where he held various leadership roles, and played a central role in guiding the company through its landmark acquisition by L'Oreal, where he ultimately served as General Manager of the division. Following his departure from SkinCeuticals, Hausman continued to shape the skincare and aesthetics industries before pivoting to the dental sector. Over the next decade, he rose through the ranks at ClearChoice and its parent company, The Aspen Group (TAG), most recently serving as SVP, Operational Strategy, where he drove value creation initiatives across TAG's broad portfolio of companies.

"Christopher brings a rare combination of scientific credibility, operational expertise, and commercial acumen that makes him the ideal leader to take Cellese into its next chapter," said Walter Geiger, Chairman of the Board, Cellese Inc. "His deep roots in the aesthetics industry, combined with his track record of building and scaling high-growth businesses, give us tremendous confidence in the future of the AnteAGE brand and the company as a whole."

To learn more about Cellese and AnteAGE, visit https://anteage.com.

About Cellese Inc.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Cellese is an aesthetics company dedicated to advancing the science of skin health through evidence-based innovation. Cellese develops and markets AnteAGE®, a pioneering line of professional-grade skincare and in-office treatments powered by growth factors, exosomes, and biosomes. Cellese products are distributed through dermatologists' offices and aesthetic clinics in 45 countries, and are used in conjunction with radiofrequency, laser, and microneedling treatments, as well as for at-home skin regeneration and longevity regimens. In 2024, global private equity healthcare specialist ARCHIMED acquired a majority stake in Cellese to further accelerate the company's science-based innovations in regenerative skincare and skin longevity treatments. AnteAGE® products are always 100% cruelty-free, paraben-free, and pathogen-free. For more information, visit https://anteage.com.

Cellese products are non-sterile, non-injectable cosmetic formulations designed exclusively for external topical application, supporting the appearance and overall condition of skin and hair.

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SOURCE Cellese, Inc.