CellPay Brings Lisa West Onboard as Vice President of Business Development

STAFFORD, Texas, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellpay management is pleased to announce the expansion of their executive leadership team by welcoming Lisa West as the Vice President of Business Development.

Today's announcement comes as a natural progression to the company's recent strategic efforts to strengthen its core management team to position itself for rapid growth within the Telecommunication and FinTech sectors.

Cellpay

Before joining Cellpay, Lisa began her 26 years career at AT&T as a "hunter", signing up new commercial businesses. Lisa also held positions such as Compensation Manager, Carrier Relations Director (managing wholesale accounts), Business Operations Manager, Chief of Staff, and most recently, for the past ten years, Director of National Sales and Marketing for Mobility. Most notably, Lisa and her team built and launched AT&T's NED Channel (Non-Exclusive Distribution) from the ground up. She partnered with airtime partners to grow that business from 0 to 10K+ active retail doors in the program within a year.

Lisa will be focused on the company's national business development. Her almost three decades of experience in customer acquisition within telecommunication, metric-driven focus, combined with her strong relationship-building skills, will help propel CellPay's commercial growth even further. "It's exciting to join a company with such a great track record and so much opportunity to grow," said Lisa West.

"Lisa's leadership skills, field experience and passion for telecommunication make her an exceptional partner in our journey to be the industry leaders," said Parvez Jasani, CEO. "She's also a terrific mentor and positive role model to other women," Parvez added.

About Cellpay

Cellpay, a fast-growing & unique fintech solution provider for unbanked/undocumented and underbanked, is a large and established player in the prepaid industry. CellPay provides an alternate, fast and convenient way to refill prepaid wireless, including international top-ups and bill payments. CellPay customers can buy prepaid refills and services to enjoy their favorite TV shows and music, or play games from anywhere, at any time, using whatever payment method they prefer. Cellpay provides a platform, similar to eBay/amazon, for wireless dealers (mobile phone operators) to streamline refills and product sales online and offline. Having established itself as a leading player in the industry, Cellpay is in a unique position to aggressively offer an end-to-end turn-key POS solution that is stable, reliable, secure, and simple. CellPay's electronic distribution method presents retailers with a unique combination of unlimited supply coupled with no inventory costs. Cellpay has recently added Gift Cards and International Top-up services to their existing product line.

https://www.cellpay.us

[email protected]

Related Images

lisa-west.jpg

Lisa West

SOURCE Cellpay