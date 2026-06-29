Cellular Sales Earns Spot on Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces List for Second Consecutive Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellular Sales, one of the nation's largest authorized Verizon retailers, has been named one of Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for 2026, earning the national recognition for the second consecutive year.

Cellular Sales earns Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for 2026, highlighting the company's people-first culture. Post this Cellular Sales has earned a place on Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for 2026 list for the second consecutive year. As the company continues to grow nationwide, it remains focused on developing leaders, creating career opportunities, and investing in its people.

The award recognizes employers that excel in creating exceptional workplace experiences through employee feedback, company performance, and an independent evaluation of workplace quality. For Cellular Sales, the recognition reflects more than three decades of intentionally building a people-first culture while growing into one of the nation's largest authorized Verizon retailers.

"This recognition reflects something we've believed since day one – that when you invest in your people, they'll invest in your customers and communities," said JT Thome, Chief Operating Officer of Cellular Sales. "As we've grown across the country, we've worked intentionally to preserve the culture that sets us apart: one built on meaningful relationships, leadership development, accountability, and helping every team member reach their full potential."

Unlike many large retailers, Cellular Sales has intentionally preserved the entrepreneurial culture that defined the company from its earliest days. Team members are empowered to build lasting customer relationships, take ownership of their success, and pursue meaningful career growth with the support of a national organization. Through mentorship, leadership development, and internal advancement opportunities, many of the company's leaders began their careers on the sales floor.

As Cellular Sales continues to expand nationwide, the company is seeking driven sales professionals who thrive in an entrepreneurial environment and are passionate about building relationships, serving their communities, and growing their careers. Individuals interested in joining the award-winning team are encouraged to explore career opportunities with Cellular Sales.

About Cellular Sales:

Cellular Sales Management Group, LLC is one of the nation's largest authorized Verizon retailers, operating nearly 850 stores across 45 states through its affiliated companies. More than 7,500 team members provide personalized, relationship-driven wireless solutions while helping customers stay connected through industry-leading products and services. Cellular Sales is committed to creating meaningful career opportunities, developing leaders, and delivering exceptional customer experiences in communities across the country. For more information, visit cellularsales.com.

SOURCE Cellular Sales Management Group, LLC