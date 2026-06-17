CenterCal Expands The Village at Meridian with New Retail and Dining in Phase II Development

MERIDIAN, Idaho, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterCal Properties, LLC today announced new retail and dining tenants coming to Phase II of The Village at Meridian, further expanding the region's leading retail and lifestyle destination. The expansion reflects continued leasing momentum and strong interest from national retailers looking to enter or grow within the Boise market.

Expansion Highlights

CenterCal Properties Expands The Village at Meridian

Fashion, lifestyle, and wellness retail additions include Vuori, Alo, Kendra Scott, Tecovas, Gorjana, and Tempur-Pedic, further strengthening the center's mix of leading national brands.

Dining offerings include Flower Child and Paris Baguette, bringing a fresh fast casual concept and bakery café to the center.

Solidcore, the nation's leading high-intensity, low-impact strength training brand, brings a fitness offering to the expansion with strength workouts on a custom-built reformer.

Additional tenants will be announced as leasing activity continues. Initial openings are expected in September 2026, with full Phase II completion anticipated in February 2027.

"The Village at Meridian continues to be one of the strongest retail environments in the country," said Jean Paul Wardy, CEO of CenterCal Properties. "This expansion allows us to introduce retail and dining options that align with how the market has evolved and what customers are looking for today."

The expansion is designed to seamlessly integrate with the existing property, extending the walkable environment and enhancing the overall guest experience. New storefronts and outdoor-oriented spaces will continue to support The Village's role as both a shopping destination and a place for the community to gather.

Located in Meridian, one of the fastest-growing markets in the U.S., The Village at Meridian benefits from strong population growth, rising household incomes, and continued residential and commercial development throughout the region. The property has established itself as a dominant retail destination within the Boise metropolitan area, attracting both local residents and visitors.

About The Village at Meridian

The Village at Meridian is a premier mixed-use retail and lifestyle destination located in Meridian, Idaho. The property features a mix of national retailers, restaurants, entertainment, and community-oriented spaces designed to serve as a central gathering place for the region.

For more information, visit thevillageatmeridian.com.

About CenterCal Properties

CenterCal, a premier full-service commercial real estate company founded in 2004, is redefining the landscape of the U.S. With a focus on community-building, the company creates spaces that foster connection, enjoyment, and a sense of belonging. Under the visionary leadership of CEO Jean Paul Wardy, CenterCal has become synonymous with excellence and innovation, boasting a portfolio of iconic destinations across California, Idaho, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. Rooted in core values that include creative persistence, uplifting communities, and creating magical places, CenterCal specializes in the investment, development, leasing, and management of high-quality retail and mixed-use developments from its headquarters in El Segundo, Calif. More information, including a full property portfolio, is available at www.centercal.com.

SOURCE CenterCal Properties, LLC