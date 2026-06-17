Centersky Launches Centersky Secure, the Continuous Compliance Operating System Built for the AI Era

AI-powered compliance operating system addresses the data exposure problem accelerated by enterprise AI adoption — built on twenty years of capital markets technology experience

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapid enterprise adoption of generative AI has created a data exposure problem that traditional compliance tools were not designed to address. Files, deals, and client data are flowing into ChatGPT, Claude, Microsoft Copilot, and other AI tools — often without logs, alerts, or any way for compliance officers to know what has been shared. Today, Centersky, Inc. announced the launch of Centersky Secure, the continuous compliance operating system built to solve it.

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Centersky Secure uses AI to deploy, monitor, and continuously enforce SOC 2-aligned configurations across an organization's Microsoft 365 environment, then provides a customer portal where the compliance team manages their posture in real time. The product is structured as three stages: Learn — a no-cost baseline assessment that walks the client through their existing Microsoft 365 environment against NIST, SOC 2, and ISO 27001 standards. The free assessment is intentional: Centersky Secure clients begin by seeing what they don't know about their own environment before being asked to commit to anything. Enable — a one-time four-phase deployment that hardens the tenant against compliance frameworks. Know — ongoing access to the continuous compliance operating system, including live compliance scoring, real-time alerts with one-click remediation, action assignments by department, and quarterly audit-ready evidence packs.

The differentiator from existing compliance tools is operational rather than reportorial. "Most compliance buyers have never been shown what their own Microsoft 365 environment actually looks like against the standards they're being measured against," said Gary Davi, Founder and CEO of Centersky. "That's why LEARN is free. They see what they don't know before they're asked to commit to anything. Then Centersky Secure gives them the buttons to fix what they find — not just the report. Every alert has a button. Every drift has a fix. Not a report. A workspace."

The launch arrives at a moment when compliance officers, examiners, and cyber insurers are demanding continuous evidence rather than point-in-time documentation. A June 2026 IBM Institute for Business Value study of 2,000 technology executives found that two-thirds of CIOs and CTOs are accountable for AI systems they don't fully control, while 70% report that business teams deploy technology faster than IT can track. The 2024 amendments to Regulation S-P, alongside related SEC and FINRA examination priorities, require covered firms to maintain documented, ongoing security programs — not policy manuals updated annually. Centersky Secure addresses this through continuous monitoring and real-time remediation, not point-in-time documentation. Audit-ready evidence is generated automatically and packaged quarterly for examiners and insurers.

Jay Frank, Founder and CEO of Sightbridge Capital Partners, who first engaged Centersky as President and COO of Cantor Fitzgerald Asset Management and again at Sightbridge, commented on the launch: "We relied on Centersky for years at Cantor Fitzgerald Asset Management to run our CRM, technology integrations, and data strategy. We brought them into Sightbridge for the same reason. They let you move fast. Secure is what lets you move fast safely. AI made every firm quicker and more exposed in the same moment, and this is the layer that closes the gap without slowing anyone down."

Centersky Secure is generally available as of today, with pricing structured as a flat fee rather than per-user. The product is built for any organization running Microsoft 365 Business Premium, E3, or higher, with primary applicability for fund sponsors, family offices, FINRA/SEC-registered firms, law firms, healthcare practices, and other compliance-bound organizations.

Qualifying organizations can begin with the free LEARN baseline assessment at centersky.net/secure. Full product details, pricing, and a complete walkthrough are also available.

About Centersky

Centersky, Inc. is a technology partner to capital markets and alternative investment firms, operating two divisions: a Salesforce and Agentforce AI practice for alternative investment sponsors, and the newly launched Centersky Secure cybersecurity offering for organizations running Microsoft 365. The company is based in Newport Beach, California, and was founded by Gary Davi, a twenty-year capital markets technology executive who served as Chief Technology Officer at alternative investment sponsors from 2006 to 2018.

Media Contact:

Centersky, Inc.

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This release is for informational purposes only. Centersky Secure aligns configurations with recognized security frameworks and supports an organization's compliance program; it does not by itself ensure regulatory compliance, and clients remain responsible for their own policies, procedures, and regulatory obligations. Nothing herein is legal, compliance, or investment advice. Product features, pricing, and availability are subject to change.

SOURCE Centersky, Inc.