CentralReach Continues to Scale as Category Leader in Autism and IDD Care Software, Names Chief Sales Officer Dan Freund

Company Continues to Grow Revenue More Than 20% and Serves Over 4,600 Customers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CentralReach, a leading provider of autism and IDD care software, continues to build on strong momentum. The company continues to grow revenue more than 20% year-over-year, with employee growth of more than 10%. Its purpose-built AI platform now serves over 4,600 ABA practices. As the largest platform in the category, CentralReach's continued growth at scale reflects sustained demand from providers navigating rising patient needs and industry challenges.

Dan Freund

CentralReach's AI-powered clinical and revenue cycle management solutions, launched over the past two years, have collectively helped customers avoid $1.7B in payor clawbacks, cut audit readiness time by 90%, reduce scheduling time by 95%, and save Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs) over an hour of session-note documentation each week, on average, freeing them to spend more time delivering care.

To further accelerate the company's commercial growth, CentralReach has appointed Dan Freund as Chief Sales Officer. Freund will be responsible for strengthening customer partnerships, expanding market opportunities across provider segments, and building a scalable commercial organization that helps customers extract new value from CentralReach's purpose-built operating system and AI solutions for ABA practices.

"ABA demand is outpacing technological innovation and adoption, creating a pivotal moment of opportunity for providers who can harness the right technology," said Clark Convery, Chief Operating Officer at CentralReach. "Dan understands how to translate innovative technology into meaningful value across the enterprise and truly drive change. His leadership will play a key role in helping more providers harness CentralReach's AI solutions to grow their practices and deliver the highest quality of care."

Freund brings over 25 years of experience leading commercial organizations and driving growth for enterprise software companies. Prior to joining CentralReach, Freund served as Chief Sales Officer at InvoiceCloud and as Chief Revenue Officer at Brandwatch, respectively. Throughout his career he held leadership roles at Brightcove, Quickbase and Oracle, where he built and scaled high-performing sales organizations, developed go-to-market strategies, and helped companies evolve from product-focused selling to value-based customer partnerships.

"I joined CentralReach because of its reputation for being a market leader, its dedicated team, and deeply meaningful mission. Every conversation I have had with our leadership team has reinforced that this is a purpose-driven organization committed to transforming outcomes for the autism and IDD community," said Freund. "I'm excited to help one of the "good guys" build on that foundation by partnering with our customers as a trusted advisor, so they can continue delivering exceptional care as the need for ABA scales higher than ever before."

With Freund leading commercial strategy, CentralReach is strengthening its ability to pair product innovation with execution. The company remains focused on equipping providers with the technology, data, and support they need to scale sustainably and deliver high-quality care to the autism and IDD community.

Building on its continued momentum, CentralReach is set to showcase the future of autism and IDD care software at CR Unite, its annual customer conference, September 21–23 in Boston. The event will spotlight the innovations and customer outcomes that defined the last year, along with the platform vision ahead. The conference brings together clinicians, providers, and industry leaders for three days of learning, practical insight, and meaningful connection across the autism and IDD care space.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is a leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing a complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting, trusted by more than 200,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE CentralReach