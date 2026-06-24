CentSight Launches AI-Native Financial Intelligence Platform to Give SMB Owners CFO Grade Clarity Without the CFO Cost

Backed by $1.5 Million in Pre-seed Funding From Mudita Venture Partners, CentSight Reads the Books, Answers Financial Questions in Plain English and Alerts Owners Before Issues Become Bigger Problems

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CentSight, an AI-native financial intelligence platform built for small and mid-sized businesses, today announced its public launch, giving SMB companies a simpler way to read their books, ask financial questions in plain English, spot issues early, and get CFO-grade clarity without the cost of hiring a full-time or fractional CFO.

Founded by Gerald Hetrick, a longtime operator and entrepreneur who previously founded Able, which was acquired by Bullhorn in 2023, CentSight brings an experienced founder's perspective to a problem many business owners know well: having financial data, but not always knowing what to do with it.

CentSight connects directly to the financial tools businesses already use, including QuickBooks Online and bank accounts through Plaid. Owners can ask questions about cash flow, expenses, revenue, profitability, runway, margins and other trends without digging through spreadsheets or waiting for a month end report.

The public launch follows a $1.5 million pre-seed investment from Mudita Venture Partners. CentSight was also built in partnership with Mudita Studios, Mudita's company creation engine, giving the company access to product, engineering, finance, and go-to-market support as it brings its platform to business owners.

"Too many good businesses run blind, not because the owners aren't smart, but because the answers have always been locked behind a CFO they can't afford," said Gerald Hetrick, Founder and CEO of CentSight. "So, they stay stuck as they have plenty of data, but no real direction. We built CentSight to move owners from blind to clear to decisive, making them fluent in their own finances so they can act with confidence instead of crossing their fingers. The whole idea is to run your company on answers, not anxiety."

More than 36 million small businesses operate in the United States, yet strategic financial guidance remains out of reach for many growing companies. Industry estimates show fractional CFO advisory services can cost anywhere from $3,000 to more than $18,000 per month, pricing many SMBs out of the kind of financial expertise larger companies rely on to manage cash flow, profitability, hiring, expansion, and risk. CentSight is designed to close that gap.

Unlike traditional dashboards or accounting reports that show owners what already happened, CentSight helps business owners understand what is happening now, what is likely to happen next, and what needs attention. Central to the platform is Signals, CentSight's proactive alert system. Signals continuously watches the financial data connected through QuickBooks and Plaid and flags issues that need attention before the owner knows to ask the question.

Instead of a generic dashboard notification, Signals turns financial movement into a specific business prompt, such as a cash gap forming in the next several weeks, a customer falling behind on payment, a vendor category suddenly increasing, a margin narrowing, or an expense pattern moving outside the norm. The goal is to give owners a clear next question to ask, backed by the numbers, while there is still time to act.

"CentSight is solving a problem that every operator understands immediately," said Sandy Schwartz, Managing Partner at Mudita Venture Partners. "Business owners do not need another spreadsheet or static dashboard. They need trusted, real time financial intelligence that helps them make better decisions faster. Gerald has lived this problem as a founder, operator, and advisor, and CentSight brings together the product vision, AI capability, and market timing needed to make CFO grade clarity accessible to a much larger group of businesses."

Hetrick brings nearly 30 years of experience as a founder, executive, board member, and operator. In addition to building Able, he has sat on both sides of the board table as an operator and investor and works as an EOS Implementer, helping founders run better businesses. He started CentSight to address a challenge he has seen throughout his career: the gap between having financial data and knowing what to do with it.

"Most owners are not lacking data," Hetrick added. "They have bank accounts, accounting systems, spreadsheets, reports and advisors. What they are missing is a clear answer when they need to make a decision. CentSight turns that data into guidance they can actually use."

CentSight's core capabilities include:

Plain English financial Q&A that allows owners to ask questions about cash flow, expenses, revenue, profitability, runway, margins and financial trends

Direct integrations with QuickBooks Online and bank accounts through Plaid that let CentSight read accounting and cash data in minutes

CFO grade answers with supporting numbers attached

Proactive Signals that monitor connected financial data and flag issues before owners know to ask

Real time dashboards and financial visibility designed for operators, not accountants

AI-native intelligence built specifically for SMB financial decision making, with practical outputs that help owners act on their numbers

CentSight is launching at a time when business owners are increasingly looking for practical AI tools that solve real operational problems. For many SMBs, finance remains one of the most important but least accessible areas of strategic decision making. Owners often rely on delayed reports, manual spreadsheets, fragmented systems or gut instinct to make decisions that directly affect hiring, growth, pricing, spending and survival. CentSight is designed to put the most important financial signals in front of owners sooner, so they can move from reacting after the close to acting while there is still time to change the outcome.

CentSight is now available for early access. To learn more, visit https://centsight.com/.

About CentSight

CentSight is an AI native financial intelligence platform built for small and mid-sized business owners. Based in Lakewood, Ohio, CentSight helps SMB owners turn financial data into clear, actionable answers and proactively identify issues that need attention through its Signals capability. For more information, visit https://centsight.com/.

About Mudita Venture Partners

Mudita Venture Partners is a venture capital firm and venture studio that invests in and builds early-stage technology companies. Through Mudita Studios, its company-creation engine, Mudita partners with founders to support product, engineering, finance and go-to-market execution from concept to scale. For more information, visit https://muditavp.com/.

Media Contact – Joshua Milne, Joshua Milne PR, [email protected], 617-501-1620

SOURCE CentSight