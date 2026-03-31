Century Communities Hosts Grand Opening for New Homes in Stockton, CA

Heritage at Cannery now selling with nine versatile floor plans starting from the $580s

STOCKTON, Calif., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—hosted a Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, March 14 to commemorate new homes now selling at Heritage at Cannery, the Company's new community in Stockton, CA. The community offers single- and two-story floor plans, starting from the upper $500s, with two model homes currently available for tour and two more model homes slated to open in April.

Plan 4 Exterior Rendering | Heritage at Cannery by Century Communities | New Homes in Stockton, CA Plan 4 Interior | Heritage at Cannery by Century Communities | New Homes for Sale in Stockton, CA

Learn more, explore available homes, and contact the sales team at www.CenturyCommunities.com/HeritageCanneryCA.

"We're thrilled to bring quality new homes to fast-growing Stockton, offering a versatile lineup of floor plans with thoughtful features like multi-generational suites," said Division President Dan Turpin. "Now's the perfect time to tour our beautiful models and take advantage of limited-time offers to get into your dream home."

HERITAGE AT CANNERY | STOCKTON, CA

From the upper $500s

Heritage at Cannery offers nine attractive floor plans, showcasing open-concept layouts with structural options like main-floor dens and multi-generational suites—complete with a bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette. Flexible loft spaces and deluxe primary baths are also available per plan.

Additional highlights:

Single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 4 bathrooms, and 2-bay garages

Up to 3,519 square feet

Quartz countertops, smart home technology and more included

Two model homes currently open, with two more opening in April

Close to I-5 and Highway 99

Convenient proximity to Sacramento

Near parks and outdoor recreation

Community Location

4176 Keith Lane

Stockton, CA 95212

925.520.3881

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry‑first online homebuying experience on all available homes in California.

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.