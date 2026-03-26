Century Complete Announces New Coolidge, AZ Homes Coming Soon

Sundance to offer affordable single-story homes from the national leader in online homebuying

COOLIDGE, Ariz., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—announced that Sundance, a new Coolidge, AZ community, is coming soon from the Company's Century Complete brand, bringing modern new homes to a prime Pinal County location with easy connectivity to Casa Grande and the Phoenix employment corridor.

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"Sundance features an exciting lineup of one-story floor plans designed to enhance modern living," said Paul Zetah, Regional President for Century Complete. "With limited homes available, it's the perfect time to join our interest list and ensure you're the first to know about pricing, homesites, and special savings opportunities."

Learn more and join the Interest List at www.CenturyCommunities.com/SundanceAZ.

Sundance sits minutes from expanding manufacturing and distribution corridors, featuring companies like Proctor & Gamble and Lucid Motors along Arizona State Route 87. Employment opportunities are established and growing, while the community maintains the small-town charm and slower-paced lifestyle of Coolidge.

Each Sundance floor plan offers desirable included features like quartz countertops, Kohler® water fixtures, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and LG® stainless-steel appliances. Spacious, stylish layouts designed for modern living showcase impressive, open kitchens overlooking sunlit great rooms and dining areas. Generous primary suites provide a serene retreat, complete with en-suite baths and large walk-in closets. In addition, covered patios are standard, lending beautiful outdoor living space to every home.

MORE ABOUT SUNDANCE

Pricing from the $260s

One-story floor plans with open-concept layouts

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and up to 1,803 square feet

Covered patios, quartz countertops, Kohler® water fixtures, luxury vinyl-plank flooring, and LG® stainless-steel appliances included

Within 19 miles of six world-class golf courses

20 miles from Casa Grande

Close to Casa Grande Ruins National Monument

Community Location

Highway 87 & Vah Ki Inn Road

Coolidge, AZ 85128

520.308.6195

VISIT OUR SALES STUDIO

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our Sales Studio.

Studio Address

4435 E. Chandler Boulevard, Suite 201

Phoenix, AZ 85048

520.308.6195

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Arizona.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com

Click "Buy Now" on any available home

Fill out a quick Buy Online form

Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit

Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.