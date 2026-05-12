Century Complete Bringing New Homes to Alachua, FL at Baywood Hills

Top national builder to host Grand Opening in May for new community near Gainesville

ALACHUA, Fla., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—today announced that Baywood Hills is coming soon from the Company's Century Complete brand, bringing quality and affordable new home construction to fast-growing Alachua, FL. The Company will host a Model Home Grand Opening celebration on May 16, with new homes starting from the upper $200s.

Gardner Floor Plan Rendering | Baywood Hills | New Homes in Alachua, FL by Century Complete Cabot Floor Plan Rendering | Baywood Hills | New Homes near Gainesville, FL by Century Complete

"Baywood Hills gives buyers access to one of North Florida's most desirable corridors—offering a short drive to Gainesville, the University of Florida, and the region's natural springs—at an attractive price point," said Regional President Sal Aceves. "These homes are built for how people live today: open layouts, modern finishes, and low-maintenance living. We expect strong interest and encourage buyers to join our interest list early."

Learn more, join the interest list, and RSVP for the Grand Opening at www.CenturyCommunities.com/BaywoodHillsFL.

Baywood Hills' charming location offers convenient access to Gainesville and the University of Florida, but what truly sets the community apart is its connection to North Florida's outdoor lifestyle. Homeowners are a quick drive from some of the state's most sought-after natural destinations, including Ichetucknee Springs State Park, Ginnie Springs, Ruth B. Kirby Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park, and San Felasco Hammock Preserve State Park—offering endless opportunities for tubing, swimming, hiking, and weekend exploration.

BAYWOOD HILLS | ALACHUA, FL

Coming soon from the upper $200s

Limited homesites available

Single- and two-story floor plans

Up to 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2,653 square feet

Open-concept layouts feature great rooms, primary suites with walk-in closets and attached baths, flex space, and main-floor bedrooms (per plan)

LG® stainless-steel appliances, Kohler® water fixtures, quartz countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and more included

Convenient proximity to Gainesville and the University of Florida

Near parks and North Florida's iconic natural springs

Community Location

15995 NW 142nd Drive

Alachua, FL 32615

904.618.3219

VISIT OUR SALES STUDIO

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our Sales Studio.

Jacksonville Studio

9965 San Jose Boulevard, Unit 41

Jacksonville, FL 32257

904.618.3219

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry‑first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Florida.

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for four consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.