CenturyLink Launches Fully Managed VMware Cloud on AWS Service

MONROE, La., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Offering enterprise customers greater flexibility with their hybrid IT, CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) announced the launch of CenturyLink® Private Cloud for VMware Cloud (VMC) on AWS at VMworld 2019. This dynamic new service, bolstered by CenturyLink's deep expertise in managed IT services and cloud connectivity, will be available in several regions by winter 2019.

CenturyLink announces the launch of CenturyLink® Private Cloud for VMware Cloud (VMC) on AWS

CenturyLink's fully managed service simplifies the way enterprises build software-defined data centers, while also delivering accelerated time-to-value for enterprise IT workloads. Customers can pay monthly for the service, unlike longer-term commitments required by some other vendors.

"As an innovator in the software-defined data center, this is another milestone on our journey to hybrid cloud solutions, enabling users to tap into private cloud resources anywhere our global network can reach," said David Shacochis, vice president of product management for IT solutions at CenturyLink. "These advances are fueled by CenturyLink's decades of expertise and mature relationships with both VMware and AWS."

An integrated offering jointly developed by AWS and VMware, CenturyLink Private Cloud for VMC on AWS delivers a seamlessly integrated hybrid cloud solution. The platform can extend on-premises vSphere environments to a VMware software-defined data center running on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) infrastructure. The CenturyLink Private Cloud for VMC enables enterprises to run, manage, and secure their applications in a hybrid IT environment across a common management plane with their enterprise data center.

CenturyLink, a VMware Premier Cloud Provider Partner, is a Global Diamond Sponsor at VMworld 2019 that will be exhibiting in Booth 927. The company is among a select group of VMware Cloud Verified partners.

CenturyLink also offers a dynamic private cloud solution that is now available in 41 hosting locations on four continents. All variants of the CenturyLink Private Cloud portfolio are integrated with CenturyLink® Cloud Application Manager – a single pane of glass for ongoing monitoring, automation, and support of business workloads.

CenturyLink runs one of the world's largest VMware management practices for enterprise and government clients that delivers critical applications over CenturyLink's robust and secure global network.

