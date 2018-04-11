The conference call will be streamed live over CenturyLink's website at ir.centurylink.com. Additional information regarding the first quarter 2018 results, including the presentation management will review on the conference call, will be available on the Investor Relations website. If you are unable to join the call via the Web, the call can be accessed live at +1 877-283-5145 (U.S. Domestic) or +1 312-281-1200 (International).

A telephone replay of the call will be available beginning at 6:00 p.m. CDT on May 9, 2018, and ending July 31, 2018, at 11:59 p.m. CDT. The replay can be accessed by dialing +1 800-633-8284 (U.S. Domestic) or +1 402-977-9140 (International), reservation code 21887604. A webcast replay of the call will also be available on our website beginning at 11:00 a.m. CDT on May 10, 2018 and ending July 31, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. CDT. Financial, statistical and other information related to the call will also be posted to CenturyLink's Investor Relations website at ir.centurylink.com.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centurylink-schedules-first-quarter-2018-earnings-conference-call-300628557.html

SOURCE CenturyLink, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.centurylink.com

