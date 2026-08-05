Cephia Appoints Mike McAuliffe as CEO to lead company growth of AI-Native Image Sensors for Physical AI World

Semiconductor industry veteran takes the helm to scale the multimodal imaging sensor company serving growing physical AI machine vision needs from robotics and auto to defense.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cephia, a pioneer in AI-Native Image Sensor Products today announced the appointment of semiconductor and computer vision industry veteran Mike McAuliffe as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mike McAuliffe named CEO of Cephia AI

McAuliffe brings extensive experience in building global semiconductor and deeptech companies, spanning startups and scale-ups to public company leadership. He recently served as CEO of Luminar Semiconductor Inc., driving M&A growth leading to its acquisition by Quantum Computing Inc. He served as CEO of Seeing Machines (LSE: SEE), establishing the computer vision company as global market leader in automotive Driver Monitoring Systems now deployed in over six million vehicles on the road today. He has variously co-founded or led several semiconductor startups, including leading Powervation Ltd., to an acquisition by Rohm Semiconductor.

"Cephia's platform technology uniquely enables rich multimodal sensor perception in ultra-compact form factors addressing the critical needs of physical AI machine vision," said Mike McAuliffe, incoming CEO of Cephia." I am thrilled to join the exceptional founder team as we accelerate our product roadmap and customer deployment traction to establish Cephia as a leading AI-native sensor engine for the diverse and growing world of physical AI applications."

Cephia's proprietary platform fuses AI co-design of silicon metasurface optics with computational image processing to deliver rich multimodal perception capabilities, including RGB (human visible), polarization, 3D depth and hyperspectral data beyond human vision. This is delivered in ultra-compact form factors, a fraction of the size of traditional cameras, achieved by eliminating traditional optical lens. By eliminating bulky lens stacks and maximizing photon and multispectral sensor efficiency, Cephia redefines the camera cost, size, weight, and power (C-SWAP) paradigm.

"We are excited by the potential of Cephia under Mike's leadership as he brings deep experience in building semiconductor, deeptech and computer vision companies into category leadership," said Conrad Burke, Managing Partner at MetaVC Partners. "Mike's blueprint expertise makes him ideally equipped to lead Cephia's next stage of product and go-to-market growth which is at an inflection point as demand accelerates across multiple expanding markets."

Backed by leading venture and strategic investors - including Incharge Capital, MetaVC Partners NRM Partners, Radiant Opto-Electronics and SOSV - Cephia is actively expanding its pilot programs with global industry leaders, addressing diverse needs from automotive, robotics and health to satellite imaging, defense and diverse drone applications.

Earlier, Mike served in multiple executive leadership positions in helping build Pulse Electronics into a billion-dollar revenue market leader preceded by chip design and marketing roles with NXP and Texas Instruments. He holds a B.E (Elec) from UCC (Ireland), MBA from Henley Business School (UK) and graduated from the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

About Cephia

Founded in 2024 as a Princeton University spinout, Cephia is building AI-native multimodal sensors for the physical AI world. By co-designing silicon metasurfaces with computational imaging through AI, Cephia creates ultra-compact sensors that bring superhuman perception to machine vision. Superhuman vision means going beyond human limits: beyond human resolution, beyond human speed, and beyond human spectral intelligence, enabling better, faster decisions for physical AI systems. Cephia is headquartered in San Francisco. To learn more, visit www.cephia.ai

Media Contact:

Tim Turpin, CodePR

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Cephia Contact:

Mike McAuliffe, CEO

[email protected]

SOURCE Cephia AI Inc.