Cerberus Announces Agreement to Sell Resonant Sciences to Joby Aviation

NEW YORK and DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerberus Capital Management ("Cerberus"), a global alternative investment advisor, today announced that certain funds and accounts have entered into a definitive agreement whereby Joby Aviation, Inc. ("Joby") will acquire Resonant Sciences ("Resonant" or the "Company"), a leading aerospace and defense technology company and developer and manufacturer of advanced radar, navigation, and communication technology.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, Resonant designs, manufactures and delivers advanced radio frequency mission systems for U.S. national security customers. The Company is a global leader in low-observability technologies, structures and subsystems, with expertise spanning advanced sensing, electronic countermeasures, communications, and autonomous systems.

Cerberus-managed funds invested in Resonant in 2023 through its Supply Chain platform, partnering with Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer J. Micah North and management to support the Company's next stage of growth. Since then, Resonant has expanded its manufacturing capacity, nearly doubled its highly-skilled technical workforce, and broadened its capabilities across advanced radar, navigation, and communications systems. The Company has also advanced key technologies from research and development into production-ready offerings and grown its portfolio of programs and customer relationships.

"Resonant has built a differentiated business with critical technology for national security," said Cerberus Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Supply Chain Michael Palmer. "Together with Micah and the Resonant team, we focused on strengthening the operations needed to scale. Over the past three years, we expanded manufacturing capacity, advanced key technologies into production, and deepened relationships with customers. We are proud of what we have accomplished together and believe Joby is exceptionally well-positioned to support Resonant's next phase of growth and success."

J. Micah North, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Resonant Sciences, commented: "Cerberus understood what makes Resonant different—our culture, our focus on the warfighter, and our drive to move quickly and solve difficult problems. Their partnership enabled us to preserve our agility and mission focus while building the operational foundation to execute more programs at scale. As we prepare to join Joby, we look forward to building on that momentum and continuing to deliver for our customers on their most important programs."

Upon closing, Resonant will become Joby's dedicated defense business and continue to operate under the Resonant Sciences name. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory reviews.

About Resonant Sciences



Founded in 2015, Resonant Sciences is a defense technology company that develops and manufactures advanced RF, sensing, and mission systems for U.S. national security customers. The Company's capabilities span advanced apertures; modeling, measurements, and digital engineering; and integrated electronic systems. Through its vertically integrated engineering and manufacturing capabilities, Resonant designs, builds, tests, and produces advanced systems supporting customers across land, sea, air, and space domains.

About Cerberus

Founded in 1992, Cerberus is a global alternative investment firm with approximately $72 billion in assets across complementary credit, real estate, and private equity strategies. The firm invests across the capital structure where it believes its integrated investment platforms and proprietary operating capabilities can help improve performance and drive long-term value. Cerberus' tenured teams have experience working collaboratively across asset classes, sectors, and geographies as they seek to achieve strong risk-adjusted returns for investors. For more information, visit www.cerberus.com.

About Cerberus Supply Chain

Cerberus Supply Chain is a mission-oriented investment platform dedicated to investing in the long-term security and resilience of the United States and allied nations. Our established team of investors, technologists, operators, and former government leaders seeks to partner with companies driving innovation and growth in domains critical to the future. To learn more about our approach, please visit www.cerberus-supplychain.com.

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SOURCE Cerberus Capital Management, L.P.