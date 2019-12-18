Cerene® Cryotherapy Device Recognized in Popular Science's 2019 "Best of What's New" Awards

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel Medsystems®, a company dedicated to bringing innovation to the delivery of women's healthcare, today announced that its Cerene® Cryotherapy Device has received one of Popular Science's Best of What's New Awards for 2019. The Cerene® Cryotherapy Device was recognized for offering a new, minimally invasive alternative for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding that can be performed safely in a gynecologist's office without anesthesia.

2019 marks the 32nd anniversary of Popular Science's Annual Best of What's New Awards, a list of 100 products and endeavors across ten categories that reflect the most important advancements in technology and innovation. Winners not only represent significant breakthroughs in their respective categories, but also promise to positively impact our lives.

"We are honored the editors of Popular Science have recognized the Cerene® Cryotherapy Device for its potential to meaningfully improve women's lives and revolutionize the way they are treated for heavy menstrual bleeding," said Ric Cote, Chief Executive Officer of Channel Medsystems.

"The Best of What's New is our celebration of the most impactful and exciting innovations of the year," said Popular Science Editor-in-Chief Joe Brown. "This expertly vetted collection lays the groundwork for a healthier, safer, and awe-inspiring future—in our homes, cities, outer space, and everywhere in between. We're proud to bring you the Best of What's New 2019."

About the Cerene Cryotherapy Device:

The Cerene Device was developed with feedback from leading clinicians and is indicated for endometrial cryoablation in premenopausal women with heavy menstrual bleeding due to benign causes for whom child bearing is complete. Cryoablation is a well-characterized, durable therapy routinely used to ablate malignant and benign human tissues. In the uterus, the use of cryothermic energy has been shown to reduce the likelihood of scarring and intrauterine adhesions while preserving the possibility to adequately evaluate the endometrial cavity in most patients to diagnose and treat future intrauterine conditions. The team at Channel Medsystems has integrated the cryothermic energy delivery system into a disposable, self-contained, ergonomic device, eliminating the need for capital equipment.

About Channel Medsystems:

Channel Medsystems is a privately-held company founded to bring innovation to the delivery of women's healthcare. The Company strives to develop treatments to meet the unique needs of female patients and the high standards of their healthcare providers. Channel Medsystems is committed to ensuring that women have access to high quality outcomes that can be delivered in the convenience and comfort of their healthcare provider's office. For more information, please visit www.channelmedsystems.com.

