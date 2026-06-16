Cerillion to Showcase Agentic AI and Product-Led BSS/OSS Innovation at DTW Ignite 2026

LONDON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerillion (AIM: CER), a leading provider of composable BSS/OSS solutions to the telecoms industry, today announced that it will showcase how Agentic AI is transforming the way communications service providers (CSPs) orchestrate, monetise and assure complex digital services at TM Forum's DTW Ignite 2026, taking place in Copenhagen from 23-25 June.

As a Gold Sponsor of the event, Cerillion will demonstrate how Agentic AI and open standards are reshaping the future of BSS/OSS, with its participation in two TM Forum Moonshot Catalyst projects highlighting new opportunities for CSPs to automate operations, orchestrate complex partner ecosystems and monetise new services:

Value-driven agentic AI marketplace for mega events : This Catalyst demonstrates how CSPs can deliver high-performance connectivity for large-scale events through an agentic AI marketplace, where autonomous agents collaborate under defined policy guardrails to match event requirements with the right business and network capabilities. Using TM Forum Open Digital Architecture, Open APIs and A2A communications, the project shows how event-specific services can be autonomously composed, ordered and operated in real time across technologies such as 5G network slicing, private networks, Wi-Fi and edge computing. The project is championed by Colt, Omantel, stc and TELUS, with EY, Cerillion and Wavelo creating the solution.

: This Catalyst demonstrates how CSPs can deliver high-performance connectivity for large-scale events through an agentic AI marketplace, where autonomous agents collaborate under defined policy guardrails to match event requirements with the right business and network capabilities. Using TM Forum Open Digital Architecture, Open APIs and A2A communications, the project shows how event-specific services can be autonomously composed, ordered and operated in real time across technologies such as 5G network slicing, private networks, Wi-Fi and edge computing. The project is championed by Colt, Omantel, stc and TELUS, with EY, Cerillion and Wavelo creating the solution. Hyperconnected intelligent network of trust (HINT) for supply chain – Phase III: This Catalyst explores how terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks, advanced AI and intelligent edge capabilities can be brought together to support more resilient, transparent and sustainable supply chains. The project demonstrates how CSPs can move beyond connectivity and deliver real-time visibility, predictive decisioning and trusted data exchange across complex supply chain ecosystems, creating new opportunities for enterprise service monetisation. The project is championed by Airbus, Elisa, Skylo, TELUS and Terrestar, with participants including Cerillion, Celfocus, CGI, Gauvi, Mavenir, Rakuten Symphony, SunTec and TCS.

"The agentic AI marketplace Catalyst is a powerful example of how CSPs can move beyond static service models towards intelligent, real-time ecosystem orchestration," said Brian Coombs, Chief Product Officer, Cerillion. "Together, these two projects highlight how operators can use modern, open and AI-enabled BSS/OSS platforms to monetise complex, multi-party services dynamically – from mega-event connectivity to broader enterprise and satellite-enabled use cases."

Visitors to Cerillion's Stand 203 will be able to see how these Catalyst themes connect directly to Cerillion's product-led approach, with live demonstrations spanning Agentic AI, composable digital experiences, open integration and end-to-end BSS/OSS. The demonstrations will show how CSPs can automate operations, accelerate innovation and support the complete customer lifecycle through configuration rather than customisation.

Alongside its innovation showcases and product demonstrations, Cerillion will also contribute to the wider industry debate on BSS/OSS transformation. Cerillion's CEO, Louis Hall, will share the stage with John Walsh, Director of Technology Transformation at Virgin Media Ireland, for the panel discussion, "Migrating from monolith to modular – de-risking the journey and accelerating value", on Tuesday 23 June from 14:45-15:15. Drawing on practical transformation experience, the session will examine how CSPs can move from legacy architectures to modular, composable platforms while managing risk, accountability and ROI.

"DTW Ignite is where the telecoms industry comes together to turn ambitious ideas into practical innovation," said Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion. "As a Gold Sponsor, Cerillion is proud to be showcasing how CSPs can move faster and with greater confidence, using product-led BSS/OSS, Agentic AI and open standards to automate operations, unlock new revenue opportunities and deliver better outcomes for their customers."

To meet the Cerillion team at DTW Ignite 2026, visit Stand 203 or book a meeting at: https://www.cerillion.com/resources/events/dtw26-ignite/

Notes to Editors

About Cerillion

Cerillion has a 26-year track record in providing mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management (CRM), primarily to the telecommunications sector. The Company has a global customer base with c. 70 customer installations across c. 45 countries.

Headquartered in London, Cerillion also has operations in India and Bulgaria as well as a sales presence in the USA, Belgium, Singapore and Australia. Find out more at: www.cerillion.com

SOURCE Cerillion