Ceros Launches Providing Unified Identity, Observability and Governance for Every AI Agent and Workflow

Agentic AI Trust Layer Secures Autonomous AI Agents

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceros, the agentic AI trust layer, launched today as the industry's first trust layer purpose-built for autonomous AI agents. Enterprises are adopting AI agents at record speed, leaving CISOs blind to their agentic AI attack surface, including what data and credentials are being exposed, as well as what risky tools are being used. Ceros is purpose-built around the operational realities of autonomous systems.

Ceros User Interface

From agents acting independently leveraging local tools or MCP ecosystems, Ceros enables enterprises to unpause stalled AI initiatives, contain shadow AI and safely accelerate enterprise AI adoption by providing a control layer that enables AI adoption securely.

"Ceros addresses agent security as an operational problem, not just a compliance checkbox. It monitors potential data exfiltration, enforce controls around sensitive tool and system access, and reduce real-world agentic engineering risks like prompt injection, over-permissioned workflows, and unintended actions across local and connected environments," said Neal Mueller, Product at Apple.

Ceros anchors provable security via a five dimensional identity vector, including:

Who is running the agent?

How was the user behind the agent authenticated and authorized?

Is the device the agent is running compliant with the organization's policies?

What applications, tools or skills is the agent running?

What agent configuration it launched with?

"Today's AI threats demand strong identity and device trust at the point of access, before a risky agent, user, or device ever hits your network. With Ceros, CISOs get complete visibility and control across every agent, identity, device and action with a platform built for autonomous AI at scale," said Jasson Casey, CEO of Beyond Identity, the developer of Ceros.

AI Discovery & Inventory: Continuously discover and inventory the entire AI ecosystem: AI agents, tools, MCP services, providers, and models operating across enterprise environments.

Detect installed and running agents

Discover MCP tools, built-in tools, and remote MCP services

Identify AI providers and inference engines in use

Track model usage and runtime activity

Sanction / Unsanctioned AI assets

Catalog-driven discovery with extensible customer-defined signatures

Runtime Governance & Policy Enforcement: Govern agent execution through continuously evaluated authorization policies and enforceable runtime controls.

Define authorization envelopes for agent sessions

Control which agents may launch

Restrict tool access and execution scope

Enforce argument-level policy controls

Continuously evaluate runtime behavior

Alert, degrade, or terminate violating sessions

Prevent agents from pushing directly to production systems.

AI Provenance, Audit & Incident Response: Maintain complete provenance and forensic visibility across agent sessions, conversations, tools, and actions.

Log conversations and execution metadata

Track agent, user, and device provenance

Attribute actions to specific sessions

Support security investigations and compliance workflows

Maintain inspectable execution histories

AI Runtime Orchestration & Resilience: Inject, replace, and manage tools and AI providers dynamically to improve resilience, compliance, and operational consistency.

Inject approved tools into agent environments

Replace risky or non-compliant tooling

Redirect agents to alternate LLM providers

Maintain continuity during provider outages

Standardize enterprise-approved AI infrastructure

To learn more about Ceros, please visit: https://ceros.sh

The Ceros team is attending Identiverse 2026 in Las Vegas starting on Jun 15, 2026. Come learn more at Booth 545.

About Ceros:

Ceros secures agents by cryptographically tying each agentic action to hardware-bound identities, verified devices, and enforced w/ continuous policy checks. Founded by Jasson Casey, CEO of Beyond Identity, the company provides a unified identity, observability and governance platform for every AI agent and workflow. As a business unit of Beyond Identity, Ceros enables enterprises to unpause stalled AI initiatives, identify and contain shadow AI and safely accelerate enterprise AI adoption by providing a control layer that enables AI adoption securely.

Media Contact:

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Beyond Identity