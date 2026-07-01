Certares and Clearview Hotel Capital Announce Acquisition of Hyatt Regency Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Certares Real Estate Management LLC ("Certares") and Clearview Hotel Capital LLC ("Clearview") today announced the acquisition of the Hyatt Regency Savannah, a 351-room full-service hotel located in Savannah, Georgia.

Originally opened in 1981, the Hyatt Regency Savannah occupies a premier riverfront location along River Street and has become one of the city's most desirable hotels. The property features 351 guestrooms, including 31 suites, more than 40,000 square feet of meeting and event space, multiple food and beverage outlets, and a parking garage that can accommodate 300+ cars. The hotel also benefits from direct access to Savannah's Historic District, one of the country's most visited leisure destinations.

The acquisition reflects Certares' continued focus on investing in high-quality hospitality assets in markets with strong long-term demand fundamentals. Savannah has emerged as one of the fastest-growing hospitality markets in the United States, supported by robust leisure travel, expanding group business demand following the recent Savannah Convention Center expansion, and sustained economic growth driven by the Port of Savannah and broader regional development.

"The Hyatt Regency Savannah exemplifies our strategy of investing in strong, well-located hotels in growing markets," said Nolan Hecht, Senior Managing Director of Certares. "We specifically seek out markets where there are diverse demand drivers in both leisure and business, and there is no better example of this than Savannah, which has significantly built out its business infrastructure while doubling down on leisure destinations like the Historic District that make it so unique. Partnering with Clearview, an experienced Savannah hotel owner, will help us capitalize on the property's full potential."

The partnership plans to invest in guestroom and guest-facing improvements designed to elevate the property's competitive positioning while preserving the hotel's role as a premier destination for the full spectrum of travelers.

"Having owned and operated hotels in the Savannah market for many years, we have long admired the Hyatt Regency's exceptional location and strong presence in the market," said Jon Kline, Founder and CEO of Clearview Hotel Capital. "Savannah has a strong growth trajectory as a hub for both vacationers and meetings. Together with Certares, we look forward to enhancing the property and further strengthening its position as one of the leading hotels in the Southeast."

The transaction marks Certares' 17th hotel acquisition since launching its real estate platform in 2021 and further expands the firm's presence in the hospitality real estate sector. Across its real estate portfolio, Certares has acquired more than 4,000 hotel keys in premier travel destinations throughout the United States.

About Certares

Established in 2012, Certares is a global investment firm focused exclusively on the travel and hospitality industries, leveraging deep sector experience, proprietary transactions, and hands-on partnership with management teams to drive growth. With approximately $6.4 billion of regulatory assets under management as of December 31, 2025, Certares brings together a team with decades of operational and investment experience in private equity, travel, tourism, hospitality and travel-related business and consumer services. Since launching its real estate platform in early 2021, Certares has acquired and invested in hotels across premier U.S. markets. For more information, please visit www.certares.com.

About Clearview Hotel Capital

Clearview Hotel Capital, LLC is a privately held real estate investment and advisory company founded in 2007 and the sponsor of Clearview Hospitality Fund I, its first commingled closed end fund, through which this investment has been made. The Fund is focused exclusively on acquisitions of hotels in high-barrier-to-entry and high-growth markets across the United States. Since inception, Clearview has made investments in 71 hotels, aggregating over $2 billion and 18,000 rooms.

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SOURCE Certares Management LLC