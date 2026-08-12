Certified B Corp™ Energy Efficiency Lender National Energy Improvement Fund, LLC (NEIF) Extends Successful 8.50% Preferred Investment Certificate Offering as Programs Expand

ALLENTOWN, Pa. and DENVER, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Energy Improvement Fund, LLC (NEIF) is continuing its successful crowd-funded investment offering of Preferred Investment Certificates on the Honeycomb Credit Regulation CF platform with its seventh ongoing offering. All previous offerings have exceeded the investment target. These investments support expanded access to affordable financing for NEIF's programs for upgrades that improve the efficiency, health, safety and comfort of homes and buildings.

NEIF Preferred Investment Certificates

This continued offering gives investors of all sizes an opportunity to "Invest with Purpose" while earning an annual return of up to 8.50%, with quarterly payments of principal and interest. The investment support NEIF's B Corp™ mission of making essential energy upgrades (HVAC, insulation, roofing) more affordable and accessible to home and business owners nationwide.

Since 2018, NEIF has funded over $651 million in upgrades across more than 27,000 projects across the country. In 2026 NEIF is seeing exponential growth with residential loan volume up over 60%. To learn more about the impact behind NEIF's mission, view NEIF's 2025 Benefit Report here: www.neifund.org/doing-business-right-way/.

By investing in NEIF, investors as doing more than earning a return— they are "Investing with Purpose".

Explore NEIF's current investment offering and learn how investment supports affordable energy improvements nationwide at: www.neifund.org/invest/.

Media Contact:

Peter Krajsa, Co-Chair and Managing Member: 610 737-4977, [email protected]

SOURCE National Energy Improvement Fund (NEIF)