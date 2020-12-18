Cervical Cancer Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast Report 2020: Market Players are Regeneron, AstraZeneca, Iovance, Zeria Pharmaceutical, Seattle Genetics/Genmab

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cervical Cancer - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 'Cervical Cancer -Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Cervical Cancer in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



Cervical Cancer - Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm



Overview:



Cervical cancer is one of the most common gynecological tumors that occur in the cells of the cervix. The most significant cause of cervical cancer is persistent papillomavirus infection. Gynecological cancers are among the most common cancers in women. Cervical cancer is the most common type of gynecological cancer. Indeed, it is one of the major public health problems in the world and one of the top causes for disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs). Yet, cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers. HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection worldwide and is the cause of almost all cases of cervical cancer. Because precancerous lesions can be found by the Papanicolaou (Pap) test and treated and cured, cervical cancer is often detected before it becomes advanced.



Treatment:



The standard management of patients with early-stage (FIGO stage IA-IB1) cervical cancer is a radical hysterectomy and lymph node dissection and/or radiation with or without chemotherapy. The standard management of individuals with locally advanced cervical cancer includes external beam radiotherapy with concurrent cisplatin-based chemotherapy with brachytherapy.



This chapter covers the details of conventional and current medical therapies available for the treatment of Cervical Cancer. It also provides Cervical Cancer treatment guidelines across the United States, Europe, and Japan.



The Cervical Cancer market report gives a thorough understanding of the disease by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, types, grading, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides Cervical Cancer treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines in the US, Europe, and Japan.



Epidemiology:



The Cervical Cancer epidemiology chapters provide insights about historical and current Cervical Cancer patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. Cervical Cancer epidemiology is segmented by the Incident cases of Cervical Cancer, Stage-specific Incidence of Cervical Cancer, Histopathologic Types of Cervical Cancer, Age-specific cases of Cervical Cancer. Besides, the report includes a thorough analysis of all segments.



According to the publisher's, the total prevalent population of Cervical Cancer in seven major markets was 43,514 in 2017. These cases are expected to increase with a significant CAGR during the study period (2017-2030).



Among all the seven major markets, total prevalent cases for Cervical Cancer were highest in the United States, followed by Japan and Germany. Spain accounted for the least number of prevalent cases among the 7MM.



Market Outlook:



The market size of Cervical Cancer is expected to increase at a significant CAGR during the study period (2017-2030). Among all the seven major markets, the United States accounted for the largest Cervical Cancer market size. Among EU5 countries, Germany, in 2017, had the largest market size with USD 25.46 million, while Spain had the smallest market size of USD 0.34 million.



Drugs Uptake:



This section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs in the Cervical Cancer market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers Cervical Cancer market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sale of each drug.



It helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on market share and size. All of which will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Cemiplimab (Regeneron), Durvalumab (AstraZeneca), LN-145 (Iovance), Z-100 (Zeria Pharmaceutical), Tisotumab vedotin (Seattle Genetics/Genmab) are the major players that are going to alter the market dynamics in the coming years, during the forecasted period 2020-2030.



Cervical Cancer: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates and also analyses the key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Pipeline Development Activities:



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing, patent details, and emerging therapies, concerning Cervical Cancer .

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Insights



2 Executive Summary of Cervical Cancer



3 SWOT Analysis for Cervical Cancer



4 Cervical Cancer Epidemiology Overview at a Glance

4.1 Patient Share (%) Distribution of Cervical Cancer in 2017

4.2 Patient Share (%) Distribution of Cervical Cancer in 2030



5 Cervical Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

5.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Cervical Cancer in 2017

5.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Cervical Cancer in 2030



6 Disease Background and Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Definition

6.3 Etiology

6.4 Risk factors

6.5 Staging

6.6 Pathophysiology

6.7 Diagnosis

6.8 Forty-year timeline of public health research and policy on HPV and cervical cancer



7 Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1 Key Findings

7.2 Total Incident Population of Cervical Cancer in 7MM

7.3 Assumption and Rationale: 7MM



8 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Cervical Cancer



9 Treatment and Management

9.1 Side effects of treatment

9.2 Prevention of Cervical cancer

9.3 Guidelines

9.3.1 NCCN Guidelines

9.3.2 ESMO guidelines

9.3.3 Japan Society of Gynecologic Oncology (JSGO) Guidelines

9.4 Patient Journey



10 Unmet Needs



11 Marketed Therapies

11.1 Avastin (Bevacizumab): Genentech/Roche

11.2 Avastin Biosimilars

11.2.1 Mvasi: Amgen/Allergan

11.2.2 Zirabev: Pfizer

11.2.3 Aybintio: Samsung Bioepis

11.3 Hycamtin (Topotecan Hydrochloride): GlaxoSmithKline/Novartis

11.4 Keytruda (Pembrolizumab): Merck Sharp & Dohme



12 Emerging Therapies

12.1 Tisotumab vedotin: Seattle Genetics/ Genmab

12.2 Durvalumab: AstraZeneca

12.3 Z-100: Zeria Pharmaceutical

12.4 Cemiplimab: Regeneron Pharmaceutical/Sanofi

12.5 ADXS11-001: Advaxis

12.6 LN-145: Iovance Biotherapeutics



13 Other Promising Therapies

13.1 Balstilimab + Zalifrelimab: Agenus

13.2 Tiragolumab: Roche

13.3 AK104: Akeso Biopharma

13.4 Trastuzumab Deruxtecan: AstraZeneca

13.5 VB10.16 + Atezolizumab: Vaccibody/ Roche

13.6 RO6874281: Roche

13.7 ALT 803: Altor BioScience

13.8 Balstilimab: Agenus



14 Cervical Cancer: 7 Major Market Analysis



15 Country-Wise Market Analysis



16 Market Drivers



17 Market Barriers



18 Appendix

