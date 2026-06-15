Cervoz at Automate 2026: Industrial Storage and Connectivity Solutions for AI-Driven Automation

TAIPEI, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cervoz, a global provider of industrial-grade storage, memory, and expansion solutions, will showcase its latest products at Automate Show 2026, June 22-25 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Industrial automation in 2026 has entered a new phase defined by AI-driven decision-making and real-time system collaboration. To meet the increasing demands for physical resilience and edge orchestration, Cervoz will introduce its latest solution portfolio for automation at two locations:

Cervoz at Automate Show 2026: Leading Next-Gen Manufacturing Solutions. From ultra-compact NVMe SSDs, DRAM to high-speed connectivity modules, experience ruggedized designs that revolutionize automation efficiency. Join us and embrace the future with Cervoz.

South Building, Booth #154: The main Cervoz booth, featuring a full range of SSDs, DRAM, and connectivity solutions.

North Building, Booth #13051: In collaboration with the New Taipei City Government, focusing on a diverse lineup of Ethernet, Wi-Fi, CAN Bus, Serial, and USB expansion solutions.

Enabling AI-Driven Decisions at the Edge

In modern automation systems, agile decision-making at the edge depends on how quickly and accurately the data is transmitted. Cervoz's M.2 NVMe SSDs are designed to deliver high-throughput and low-latency access by connecting directly to non-volatile memory via PCIe.

At the same time, the growing demand for real-time responsiveness and processing highlights the role of Cervoz's DRAM modules (DDR1 to DDR5), which enable efficient data handling and system performance at the edge, with data transfer rate up to 6400MHz.

From data-intensive workloads in data centers to edge applications such as AGVs and AMRs, these SSD and DRAM solutions ensure uninterrupted data processing and empower systems to make faster, more accurate decisions.

Building Seamless System Collaboration

Industrial Automation today is no longer just about isolated machines. It involves the whole interconnected ecosystems. Cervoz enhances edge-to-edge collaboration through its M.2 CAN FD expansion cards, also the Wi-Fi and Ethernet modules providing high-bandwidth, low-latency communication.

These modular connectivity solutions allow industrial devices, robots, and controllers to operate in sync, supporting time-sensitive networking and enabling real-time coordination across complex production lines.

Designed for Harsh Industrial Environments

Reliability and endurance remain the cornerstone of automation deployment. Cervoz's solutions are built with industrial-grade durability, ensuring stable operation under extreme temperatures, vibration, and continuous 24/7 workloads. Whether deployed in factory automation, logistics hubs, or outdoor intelligent systems, failure is not an option with Cervoz's technology of Wide Temperature, Anti-Vibration Fill, Circuitguard and Powerguard.

Optimizing Scalable Automation Infrastructure

As automation systems scale, flexibility and long-term maintainability become critical. Cervoz's modular design approach allows system integrators to customize and expand capabilities based on evolving operational needs. From legacy product sizes to compact form factors like M.2, Cervoz empowers enterprises to future-proof their automation investments while reducing system complexity.

Save the date and visit Cervoz at Automate Show 2026 to explore storage, memory and expansion solutions for AI-driven automation.

When: June 22-25

Where: Chicago, Illinois

Booth: South Building #154, North Building #13051

SOURCE Cervoz