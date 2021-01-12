CES 2021 iHH introduces the IOEX software SDK for developing apps and product software and for system customization

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iHH Co., Ltd. developed the IOEX solution, a software development kit (SDK) for developing apps and embedding them in software and systems. IOEX SDK provides a virtual private transmission tunnel that allows data transmission and access without using a relay system, allowing it to be used in communications, streaming, access, and mega data-parallel transmission in the AIoT field.

New solution for inter-communications and file transmission

In the field of AIOT vertical applications, file complete and streaming transmission without using relay servers provide solutions that are low-cost, are easy to deploy and expand, and offer high levels of privacy.

Vendors who supply internet applications and services to users via smart devices are able to integrate into their kits the ability to remotely transmit files for backup and download and to remotely communicate with others, the cloud, and edge systems without relay servers or complex development requirements.

Four IOEX solutions are available for use in different scenarios such as remote file access, video and voice calls, and personal VPN. The IOEX features practical functions that include plug-and-play without the need of a backend system or relay servers and 1 to 1 and 1 to many or group access. These solutions will provide more remote links as well as a clearer, quicker, and smoother user experience in the coming 5G environment. Moreover, IOEX is enabled to transfer edge equipment files and may be accessed from dedicated VPNs, intracompany networks, and SD-WANs.

A new way to adapt and integrate cloud requirements

The iHH IOEX solution can largely reduce (up to 90%) the use of relay servers, cloud storage, and servers, which can help companies reduce costs and management complexity. This solution is compatible with major OS, including Android, iOS, Linux, Ubuntu, and Windows. It is also applicable to a wide range of users, including telecom operators, TV program and live show producers, cram school operators, and medical and psychological healthcare providers.

A solid, highly respected team

The iHH IOEX solution is recommended by the Microsoft Accelerator and Amazon Web Services Joint Innovation Center (AWS JIC). This year, iHH was selected by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) as one of the 100 featured Taiwanese startups to be showcased at CES 2021.

Since it was established in 2016, iHH has joined 21 co-initiatives, conducted 30+ customization projects for enterprises, and applied for 2 utility patents. The company currently has 32 employees on staff.

CES 2021 TTA-VR Pavilion: https://pse.is/39yxn3

SOURCE iHH Co., Ltd.