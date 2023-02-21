Cesium market size to increase by 1,680.79 MT from 2022 to 2027: North America to account for 37% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cesium Market by End-user, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by 1,680.79 MT between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 2.44%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at 12,511.65 MT. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cesium Market 2023-2027

By region, the cesium market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will account for 37% of market growth during the forecast period. The market in this region will expand due to the increasing use of cesium in a variety of applications, including nuclear medicine, analytical chemistry, and the production of electricity. US and Canada are the major consumers of cesium, and this can substantially aid in retaining the region's market share over the forecast period. Buy the report

Company profiles

The cesium market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

ADVA Optical Networking SE - The company's key offerings include cesium solutions such as OSA 3230 Series, OSA 3300 HP.

Barentz International BV - The company offers cesium solutions such as Crystal, Lumps. Under its unified segment, the company also focuses on providing solutions for human nutrition, pharmaceuticals, personal care and animal nutrition.

Battle Chemicals Co. Ltd. - The company offers cesium solutions such as Cesium Iodide, Cesium Chloride, Cesium Sulfate as its key offering.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing importance of cesium in cancer treatment, diversified applications of cesium, and the increase in the use of cesium in photoelectric cells. However, the availability of substitutes is hindering market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into medical & pharmaceuticals and oil & gas. The medical & pharmaceuticals segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America .

What are the Key Data Covered in this Cesium Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cesium market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the cesium market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market industry across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cesium market vendors

Cesium Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.44% Market growth 2023-2027 1680.79 MT Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.0 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, Zimbabwe, China, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A.B. Enterprises, Absco Ltd., ADVA Optical Networking SE, Albemarle Corp., American Elements, Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., Barentz International BV, Battle Chemicals Co. Ltd., Cabot Corp., EMEC, GFS Chemicals Inc., Global Pharma Chem, Materion Corp., Merck KGaA, Microsemi Corp., ProChem Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Island Pyrochemical Industries Corp., and Power Metals Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

