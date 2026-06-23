Ceva Launches Microsoft-Certified Spatial Audio Software for PC Gaming Headsets

RealSpace™ Elevate, a licensable Windows APO, enables OEMs to create differentiated, branded spatial audio experiences while reducing development cost and complexity

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP for the Smart Edge, today announced RealSpace™ Elevate for Windows, a Microsoft-certified, licensable Windows Audio Processing Object (APO) that enables gaming headset and PC OEMs to deliver fully customizable spatial audio experiences for gaming and entertainment content. RealSpace Elevate expands Ceva's Sense portfolio of audio and sensing technologies, enabling OEMs to deliver richer user experiences across consumer devices.

Ceva RealSpace Elevate delivers Microsoft-Certified spatial audio for PC gaming headsets, enabling OEMs to differentiate with premium 3D sound experiences.

As spatial audio becomes a standard feature in PC gaming, OEMs are facing increasing challenges balancing performance, differentiation, cost, and integration complexity. Existing approaches, ranging from built-in OS or game engine solutions to third-party branded applications, often limit customization, increase cost, or result in fragmented user experiences not optimized for individual OEM headset product lines.

Delivered as a production-ready Windows APO, RealSpace Elevate addresses these challenges by providing an optimal balance between ease of deployment and OEM control. Unlike OS-level solutions that offer limited differentiation or branded third-party applications that restrict customization and increase end-user cost, RealSpace Elevate enables OEMs to fully control the user experience, create custom-tuned audio experiences, and integrate spatial audio as a core part of their gaming headset offering.

"Immersive spatial audio has become the primary battleground for differentiation in gaming headsets, but the cost and complexity of developing a proprietary software stack from scratch remains a major bottleneck for OEMs," said Neil Shah, VP Research & Co-Founder of Counterpoint Research. "Ceva's RealSpace Elevate, a Microsoft-certified, production-ready APO, gives OEMs full control over tuning, branding and user experience while accelerating time-to-market and unlocking the next tier of differentiation."

Built on Ceva's proven RealSpace spatial audio technology, the solution delivers precise sound localization and natural externalization, enabling gamers to accurately perceive the direction and distance of in-game sounds for a more engaging and competitive experience. The technology has been optimized specifically for gaming headset use cases, combining rich entertainment audio with competitive gameplay enhancements.

"Spatial audio is rapidly becoming a baseline expectation for premium gaming headsets," said Chad Lucien, Vice President and General Manager of the Sensor and Audio Business Unit at Ceva. "With RealSpace Elevate, we give OEMs the ability to deliver differentiated, branded audio experiences through a Microsoft-certified Windows APO solution that significantly reduces development cost, complexity, and time-to-market."

The introduction of RealSpace Elevate expands Ceva's software licensing opportunities in the growing gaming headset and PC audio market, enabling OEMs to bring differentiated spatial audio experiences to market more efficiently.

Designed for Gaming Headset Differentiation

RealSpace Elevate is purpose-built to give OEMs full control over performance and product identity, including:

7.1 multi-channel spatial rendering with pin-point accuracy and natural sound externalization

Gaming-focused enhancements, including controls to highlight critical in-game sounds such as footsteps and gunshots

Full control of user interface, branding, and overall user experience with a Ceva-provided reference application

Customizable audio tuning and gaming-specific audio presets for competitive and casual gameplay, as well as entertainment content such as music, movies, and podcasts

Integrated Windows APO architecture enabling seamless spatial audio deployment on Windows PCs

Availability

The RealSpace Elevate Windows APO solution is available now. For more information, visit: https://www.ceva-ip.com/product/ceva-realspace/

About Ceva, Inc.

Ceva powers the Smart Edge, bridging the digital and physical worlds to bring AI-driven products to life. Our Ceva AI fabric portfolio of silicon and software IP enables devices to Connect, Sense, and Infer – the essential capabilities for the intelligent edge. From 5G, cellular IoT, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and UWB connectivity to scalable Edge AI NPUs, AI DSPs, sensor fusion processors and embedded software, Ceva provides the foundational IP for devices that connect, understand their environment, and act in real time.

With more than 21 billion devices shipped and trusted by 400+ customers worldwide, Ceva is the backbone of today's most advanced smart edge products - from AI-infused wearables and IoT devices to autonomous vehicles and 5G infrastructure. Our differentiated solutions deliver seamless integration into existing design flows, total flexibility to combine solutions based on design needs and ultra–low–power performance in minimal silicon footprint, helping customers accelerate development, reduce risk, and bring innovative products to market faster. As technology evolves toward Physical AI, Ceva's IP portfolio lays the foundation for systems that are always connected, contextually aware, and capable of intelligent, real-time decision-making.

Visit us at www.ceva-ip.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube , Facebook, and Instagram.

SOURCE Ceva, Inc.