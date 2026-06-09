CFG Bank Launches CFG Mortgage Partners; Appoints Industry Veteran Dan Sacks to Lead New Initiative

BALTIMORE, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CFG Bank, a leader in providing flexible financing and online banking solutions to the nationwide healthcare and multifamily financing industries and Mid-Atlantic commercial banking market, has announced the launch of CFG Mortgage Partners, a new strategic initiative delivering customized multifamily debt products. CFG Mortgage Partners will focus on providing capital solutions and execution options to meet the diverse needs of multifamily owners, developers, and investors across the country.

The new business unit strengthens CFG's national multifamily presence and expands its suite of real estate and corporate banking solutions, including Agency, HUD, and Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS) lending services.

CFG has appointed Dan Sacks, an accomplished leader in the multifamily finance sector, as Managing Partner of CFG Mortgage Partners. Based in New York, Sacks will oversee strategy, growth, and client advisory across the platform.

"We are pleased to announce the formation of CFG Mortgage Partners. Dan has been recognized throughout his career as one of the industry's top-performing executives and is a proven leader with a stellar track record," said Erik Howard, President of CFG Bank. "His expertise, reputation, and deep industry relationships will play a pivotal role as we expand our multifamily capabilities and continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients."

Sacks joins CFG following a distinguished twelve-year career at Greystone, where he served as Senior Managing Director. During his tenure, he oversaw the production of more than $20 billion in multifamily loan volume and was recognized as Fannie Mae's #1 Multifamily Loan Originator in 2023.

"I am excited to join CFG and help build CFG Mortgage Partners into a premier multifamily debt platform," Sacks said. "The bank's entrepreneurial approach, client-first mindset, and comprehensive lending capabilities create an incredible foundation for growth."

About CFG

CFG, headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, provides flexible financing and online banking solutions nationwide, with a specialized focus on the healthcare and multifamily industries, as well as the Mid-Atlantic commercial banking market. CFG is the largest bank headquartered in Baltimore with assets over $6.0 billion as of December 2025. With more than 30 years of experience, CFG is among the most established healthcare bridge-to-HUD lenders in the United States. The company combines institutional scale capabilities with relationship driven, boutique service to structure tailored financing solutions that support long-term client success. Through its Bridge, HUD, and Agency division CFG delivers comprehensive financing solutions to healthcare operators and owners across the country, offering expertise in HUD-insured loans, bridge lending, mezzanine financing, working capital solutions, and commercial banking services. CFG, is a national leader in the FHA-insured mortgage industry, having provided more than $7.1 billion in Section 232 mortgages nationwide. For more information, visit www.CFG.bank and follow CFG Bank on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

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SOURCE CFG Bank