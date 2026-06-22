CGI and NetApp deepen global alliance to drive innovation, accelerate growth and strengthen client outcomes

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Partnership delivers a combination of intelligent data infrastructure with deep cloud and AI expertise to modernize operations and improve performance across hybrid environments

MONTRÉAL and SAN JOSE, Calif., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) and NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, today announced that NetApp Keystone will power CGI's block storage solutions within its shared services platform. This expansion of the companies' global alliance partnership, further strengthens their relationship and reaffirms a shared commitment to delivering measurable outcomes for clients worldwide.

Together, CGI and NetApp will help organizations modernize IT infrastructure, improve data management, and advance artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives across private, public, and hybrid cloud environments. By combining the power of the NetApp platform to help customers build intelligent data infrastructure supported by scalable storage capabilities with CGI's deep expertise in digital transformation, cloud, AI, and managed services, clients can strengthen operational efficiency, enhance cybersecurity, and accelerate innovation – enabling them to more effectively translate technology investment into business outcomes.

With NetApp Keystone, a flexible and simple subscription-based service that adapts to changing business needs, customers can accelerate critical block workloads with industry-leading performance, intelligent data management, and high availability across data centers and cloud environments, all delivered on storage with built-in security that provides real-time threat detection, protection and recovery.

"The expansion of our partnership with NetApp reflects a strong commitment on both sides to drive meaningful outcomes for our clients," said Virginia Williams, Senior Vice-President and Business Unit Leader, U.S. Northwest Operations at CGI. "The technology, expertise and innovation offered by this powerful alliance will continue to help clients modernize their IT environments, become more data-driven and prepare for AI at scale."

This next phase of the alliance reflects a shared commitment to broadening and deepening the relationship, with CGI and NetApp working closely together to design, deliver, and operate best-of-breed solutions that support clients' evolving digital needs. CGI will deliver services on behalf of NetApp, while NetApp will partner with CGI to deliver enterprise-grade data and storage services that enable flexible, consumption-based solutions for joint clients across industries.

"By expanding our partnership with CGI, we're enabling our shared customers to build a resilient, secure solution that delivers consistent performance and intelligent data management for their most critical workloads," said Alvaro Celis, Chief Partner and Ecosystem Officer at NetApp. "Working side-by-side, CGI and NetApp will continue to empower organizations to achieve better business outcomes through an intelligent data infrastructure that simplifies hybrid cloud adoption and securely unlocks greater value from their data."

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent technology and professional services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2026 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

About CGI's alliances

CGI's global alliance strategy features partnerships with more than 150 technology companies and supports its local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network. This approach enables CGI consultants and professionals to remain independent and agile in selecting solutions that best fit each client's unique needs, including technology stack requirements and considerations such as digital and AI sovereignty. Learn more at cgi.com/alliances

About NetApp

For more than three decades, NetApp has helped the world's leading organizations navigate change – from the rise of enterprise storage to the intelligent era defined by data and AI. Today, NetApp is the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, helping customers turn data into a catalyst for innovation, resilience, and growth.

At the heart of that infrastructure is the NetApp data platform – the unified, enterprise-grade, intelligent foundation that connects, protects, and activates data across every cloud, workload, and environment. Built on the proven power of NetApp ONTAP, our leading data management software and OS, and enhanced by automation through the AI Data Engine and AFX, it delivers observability, resilience, and intelligence at scale.

Disaggregated by design, the NetApp data platform separates storage, services, and control so enterprises can modernize faster, scale efficiently, and innovate without lock-in. As the only enterprise storage platform natively embedded in the world's largest clouds, it gives organizations the freedom to run any workload anywhere with consistent performance, governance, and protection.

With NetApp, data is always ready – ready to defend against threats, ready to power AI, and ready to drive the next breakthrough. That's why the world's most forward-thinking enterprises trust NetApp to turn intelligence into advantage. Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE CGI Inc.