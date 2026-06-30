CGI earns the Solutions Partner with certified software designation for cloud and AI delivery within the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program

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FAIRFAX, Va., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the world's largest independent technology and professional services firms, today announced it has earned Solutions Partner* with certified software** designation for its enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform for governments, CGI Advantage® within the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program. This designation recognizes software that demonstrates interoperability with the Microsoft Cloud and meets program requirements.

The certified software designation reflects CGI's capabilities meeting the program's requirements. The certified software solution demonstrates interoperability with Microsoft platforms such as Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, or Dynamics 365.

"Achieving this Microsoft Solutions Partner Certified Software Designation for CGI Advantage reflects the strength of our platform and the trust that governments place in it to run critical operations," said Surabhi Subramanyam, Senior Vice-President, Government Solutions at CGI. "By leveraging Microsoft Azure and AI-enabled capabilities, we help clients modernize at scale, unlock the value of their data, and accelerate measurable outcomes."

"Attaining a Solutions Partner* with certified software** designation is an important way for partners to stand out in the market and demonstrate their proven capabilities in areas of high customer demand. Earning a certified software designation for your solution can help position you to meet the growing demand for cloud-based solutions. We're pleased to welcome CGI and its solution CGI Advantage® to Microsoft's exclusive growing network of partners with certified software designations," said Andrew Smith, GM, Partner Programs & Experiences.

CGI's continued investment in solutions integrated with Azure and other Microsoft platforms is helping state and local governments modernize through secure, data-driven decision-making, stronger cloud governance, and accelerated digital transformation. AI capabilities within CGI Advantage further enhance these efforts by enabling predictive insights and improving service delivery through real-time decision-making. The results are improved operational efficiency and better outcomes for customers and citizens. Combined with deep government industry expertise and Microsoft technologies, CGI continues to drive meaningful impact.

CGI's Microsoft-focused capabilities span cloud migration and modernization, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and enterprise application development. These services enable clients across government, healthcare, financial services, energy, and other sectors to build resilient, future-ready digital ecosystems.

About CGI Advantage

CGI Advantage is a unified ERP platform featuring a powerful combination of modern technology and built-for-government solutions. This secure, intuitive platform organically meets state and local government requirements and streamlines financial management, human resources, performance budgeting, procurement, and business intelligence operations. A proven solution, CGI Advantage is based on 50 years of public sector expertise and is supported by an active client community that values innovation and access to CGI's global network of experts. Learn more at cgi.com/advantage.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent technology and professional services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

About CGI's alliances

CGI's global alliance strategy features partnerships with more than 150 technology companies and supports its local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network. This approach enables CGI consultants and professionals to remain independent and agile in selecting solutions that best fit each client's unique needs, including technology stack requirements and considerations such as digital and AI sovereignty.

*"Solutions Partner" refers to a company that is a member of the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program and may offer software, services, and/or solutions to customers. Reference to "Solutions Partner" in any content, materials, resources, web properties, etc. and any associated designation should not be interpreted as an offer, endorsement, guarantee, proof of effectiveness or functionality, a commitment or any other type of representation or warranty on the part of Microsoft. All decisions pertaining and related to your business needs including but not limited to strategies, solutions, partner selection, implementation, etc., rests solely with your business.

**A certification is (1) specific to the solution's interoperability with Microsoft products and (2) based on self-attestation by the solution owner. Solutions are only certified as of the date the solution is reviewed. Solution functionality and capability are controlled by the solution owner and may be subject to change. The inclusion of a solution in the marketplace and any such designations should not be interpreted as an offer, endorsement, guarantee, proof of effectiveness or functionality, a commitment or any other type of representation or warranty on the part of Microsoft. All decisions pertaining and related to your business needs including but not limited to strategies, solutions, partner selection, implementation, etc. rest solely with your business.

SOURCE CGI Inc.