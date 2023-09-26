CGI named to the TIME magazine "World's Best Companies" list for 2023

News provided by

CGI Inc.

26 Sep, 2023, 06:30 ET

Stock Market Symbols
GIB.A (TSX)
GIB (NYSE)
cgi.com/newsroom

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) has been recognized by TIME magazine as one of the world's best companies for 2023 based on its achievements in the areas of employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability (ESG). TIME based its ratings on a comprehensive analysis conducted by Statista Inc. to identify the top performing companies across the globe.

"At CGI, we have a distinctive culture of ownership that empowers our 91,500 employees to make a difference every day for the benefit of our clients, shareholders and society," said George D. Schindler, President and CEO. "Our strategy is grounded in the principle of balancing stakeholder interests to be a partner and expert of choice for our clients, an employer of choice for world-class talent, an investment of choice for our shareholders, and a responsible and ethical corporate citizen. We are proud to be recognized by TIME magazine for our performance across all of these critical dimensions."

Founded in 1976, CGI is one of the world's largest IT and business consulting services firms, delivering end-to-end services and solutions. CGI's consultants and professionals partner with clients in large enterprises and public sector agencies around the world to help them advance their business, mission and technology objectives. Routinely recognized as a top employer in the countries where the company operates, CGI is also ranked by EcoVadis in the top 1% of companies evaluated for its discipline in the categories of environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement practices.

To learn more about CGI, and to download our latest ESG report, visit cgi.com.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is C$12.87 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB).

SOURCE CGI Inc.

Also from this source

Forbes names CGI as one of 'World's Best Management Consulting Firms' for 2023

CGI All Payments solution now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.