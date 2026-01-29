CGI reports director election results
News provided byCGI Inc.
Jan 29, 2026, 08:54 ET
Stock Market Symbols
GIB.A (TSX)
GIB (NYSE)
cgi.com/newsroom
MONTRÉAL, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. (EST) via live webcast.
All 13 directors proposed for election at the meeting were elected by shareholders on a vote by electronic ballot. The ballots cast and proxies received by CGI for the election of directors were as follows:
|
Votes for
|
Votes withheld
|
%
|
%
|
François Boulanger
|
99.52 %
|
0.48 %
|
Sophie Brochu
|
97.79 %
|
2.21 %
|
George A. Cope
|
98.27 %
|
1.73 %
|
Jacynthe Côté
|
98.34 %
|
1.66 %
|
Julie Godin
|
98.00 %
|
2.00 %
|
Serge Godin
|
95.53 %
|
4.47 %
|
Gilles Labbé
|
98.81 %
|
1.19 %
|
Michael B. Pedersen
|
97.25 %
|
2.75 %
|
Stephen S. Poloz
|
99.70 %
|
0.30 %
|
Mary G. Powell
|
98.33 %
|
1.67 %
|
Alison C. Reed
|
99.69 %
|
0.31 %
|
George D. Schindler
|
98.39 %
|
1.61 %
|
Kathy N. Waller
|
99.42 %
|
0.58 %
About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is $15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.
SOURCE CGI Inc.
Share this article