Chad Davis Named Vice President of Intelligence Sector at Stellar Solutions

Former NRO SPO Deputy Director and Office of Space Launch Director, Squadron Commander and systems engineering and operations expert meets the complex needs of government customers

LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Solutions, the global aerospace engineering services company, has named Chad Davis as Vice President, Intelligence Sector.

Davis brings to this role his experience as Director at Stellar's Intel Sector, preceded by 28 years with the US Air Force and US Space Force. These included positions in Executive Leadership at the National Reconnaissance Office, Senior Executive in the Office of the Secretary of War (then Defense), and U.S. Space Force Colonel. He joined Stellar in early 2024.

Chad Davis, VP Intel at Stellar Solutions

"We are thrilled to have Chad step into the Intel VP role at this critical time in National Security Space, delivering solutions in a complex and evolving threat environment. Chad's leadership in both government and industry, along with his experience in systems engineering, operations and acquisition, makes him uniquely positioned to solve customer critical needs in collaboration with our Defense, Commercial, Civil, and International sectors," said Stellar Solutions CEO Janet Grondin.

"I am honored to be part of Stellar's deep bench of systems engineering experts with hands-on experience in the US military. We deliver streamlined solutions for our customers' complex project architecture and integration issues, and we do that at their need for speed," Davis said.

In addition to his previously mentioned roles, Davis served as an Associate Professor at the US Air Force Academy, and as a Space Systems intelligence Analyst and Laser Vulnerability Engineer in the US Air Force.

He holds a Master of Science in Aeronautical Engineering from the USAF Institute of Technology and two Masters of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies from The US Army War College, and the US Naval War College.

About Stellar Solutions, Inc.: Stellar Solutions, Inc. is a global aerospace and systems engineering services provider to commercial, defense, intelligence, civil and international sectors. Stellar Solutions provides systems engineering capabilities and strategic support for global communications, remote sensing, national defense, and space exploration. These solutions to customer critical needs connect technology and customers across multiple domains. With physical operations throughout the U.S. and around the globe, Stellar Solutions is a recognized leader in delivering end-to-end critical expertise and problem-solving skills. https://www.stellarsolutions.com

Media contact: Lynthia Romney, [email protected], 914-589-2140

SOURCE Stellar Solutions