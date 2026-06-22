Chainguard Named a Leader in Inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Software Supply Chain Security

Chainguard positioned furthest right for Completeness of Vision among all vendors evaluated

KIRKLAND, Wash., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainguard, the trusted source for open source, today announced it has been named a Leader in the inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Software Supply Chain Security. Chainguard is positioned furthest right for Completeness of Vision among all vendors evaluated. Chainguard has made secure-by-default the standard for software supply chain security, delivering open source that's secure and ready for production.

As AI-assisted development accelerates and attackers exploit new vulnerabilities in a matter of minutes, organizations can no longer rely on scanning artifacts after the fact. Prevention is the only solution. Chainguard's platform has grown to cover more than 2,500 container projects and millions of language library versions, as well as virtual machines, CI/CD workflows, agent skills, and OS packages. Chainguard Factory, which has processed more than 1 billion unique build manifests to date, is the agentic engine that enables the company to scale to tens of thousands of packages, remediate CVEs within hours rather than days, and deliver security at industry-leading velocity.

"The software supply chain threat landscape is changing faster than traditional security tools were designed to handle. AI is only widening that gap, giving attackers new ways to find and exploit vulnerabilities before most teams even know they exist. We believe the Gartner recognition of Software Supply Chain Security as a category is a critical step in helping organizations understand the threat they're up against, and what it takes to stay ahead of it," said Patrick Donahue, Senior Vice President of Product, Chainguard. "Chainguard builds your supply chain from the ground up, with trusted source, hardened artifacts, secured pipelines, and clean provenance by default. Prevention is the only viable strategy for this new AI era, and Chainguard was built for this moment."

Securing the software supply chain from source to production

The software supply chain has become the most consequential attack surface in modern infrastructure. Malware campaigns have targeted language libraries, CI/CD pipelines, and AI coding tools, while AI models are accelerating the discovery and exploitation of vulnerabilities faster than traditional remediation workflows can respond. Chainguard addresses this across every layer of the stack.

Chainguard's catalog of trusted open source is continuously rebuilt from verified source code in an isolated environment through the Chainguard Factory. Chainguard Libraries are malware-resistant, Chainguard Containers ship with zero known CVEs, and Chainguard Actions and Agent Skills leverage hardening rulesets to continuously assess the security posture of critical AI and CI/CD open source artifacts. All artifacts come with cryptographic signatures, signed SBOMs, and SLSA L3-aligned provenance, so engineers have confidence in what they are running in production, and security teams have the compliance evidence to match.

By delivering container images with near-zero known CVEs, Chainguard eliminates vulnerability noise before it ever reaches customer pipelines, so security teams spend less time triaging alerts and more time mitigating risks that actually matter. Chainguard's preventive foundation helps organizations meet regulatory mandates such as FedRAMP, the NIS2 Directive, and the EU CRA without relying on reactive security management.

To learn more about Chainguard's recognition as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Software Supply Chain Security report and read a complimentary copy, visit https://get.chainguard.dev/gartnermq2026.

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About Chainguard

Chainguard is the trust layer for open source software. Its solutions provide engineers and AI agents with the hardened, trusted, and production-ready artifacts they rely on, so organizations can build fast while staying compliant and protecting against AI supply chain attacks. Customers include Fortune 500 enterprises and global industry leaders, including Anduril, Canva, Fortinet, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, OpenAI, Snap Inc., and Snowflake. Chainguard is venture-backed by leading investors, including Amplify, IVP, Kleiner Perkins, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Mantis VC, Redpoint Ventures, Sequoia Capital, and Spark Capital. For more information, visit: https://www.chainguard.dev/

SOURCE Chainguard