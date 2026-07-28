ChainIT Added to U.S. Bank Connected Partnership Network

Platform brings KYC/KYB, verified authority for AI agents and governed Web3 stablecoin workflows to treasury and payments

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChainIT Inc., a zero-trust verification infrastructure company, today announced that it has been added to the U.S. Bank Connected Partnership Network, expanding visibility for ChainIT's verification-first platform across payment, treasury, digital agreement, and compliance workflows.

The U.S. Bank Connected Partnership Network is an award-winning online marketplace of fintech and other third-party payment and treasury solutions that are fully integrated with U.S. Bank systems. The Network helps corporate treasury teams easily identify and integrate technology already connected with the bank.

ChainIT is listed in the network as a Treasury Management Solution providing KYC/KYB, Pactvera digital agreements, and compliance infrastructure for secure treasury, stablecoin, and AI-agent payment workflows.

The milestone represents an important step in ChainIT's mission to help financial institutions, enterprises, and technology partners replace assumption-based processes with verified identity, verified authority, governed execution, and auditable proof.

"Financial services are entering a new era where identity, authority, agreements, payments, and compliance can no longer be handled as disconnected documents and assumptions," said Jeremy Blackburn, CEO and Founder of ChainIT. "ChainIT was built for that shift. Being included in U.S. Bank's Connected Partnership Network is a major validation of our mission to help enterprises verify who is acting, what authority they have, what rules apply, and what happened at execution. Our platform brings ChainIT ID, ChainIT Org ID, Pactvera digital agreements, ChainIT Pay, and Validated Data Tokens together so business transactions can be executed with stronger security, clearer compliance, and verifiable proof."

"The U.S. Bank Connected Partnership Network helps clients discover technology solutions connected with U.S. Bank systems to support payment and treasury management needs," said Adam Carter, senior vice president embedded payments product lead, U.S. Bank. "We welcome ChainIT to the network and look forward to expanding the solutions available to U.S. Bank clients."

ChainIT's platform is designed for high-value and regulated workflows where organizations must prove identity, authority, compliance status, agreement execution, payment authorization, and transaction provenance. Through ChainIT ID, ChainIT Org ID, Validated Data Tokens, Touch Audit, Token Grading, Pactvera, and ChainIT Pay, the company helps organizations create secure, auditable, and governed transaction workflows.

As financial services and enterprise commerce move toward real-time payments, embedded banking, stablecoin-enabled settlement, and AI-assisted workflows, ChainIT provides infrastructure designed to answer the questions that matter most: Who acted? Under what authority? Against which rules? What happened? And where is the proof?

Trust Nothing. Verify Everything. With ChainIT.

About ChainIT

ChainIT is a zero-trust verification infrastructure company that helps organizations replace assumption-based workflows with verified identity, verified authority, governed execution, and auditable proof. The ChainIT platform includes ChainIT ID for verified individual identity, ChainIT Org ID for verified organizational identity, Validated Data Tokens, Touch Audit, Token Grading, ChainIT Check, Pactvera digital agreements, ChainIT Pay, and ChainIT X commerce infrastructure.

ChainIT's technology is designed for high-value and regulated workflows, including KYC/KYB, treasury, payments, digital agreements, compliance verification, stablecoin-enabled settlement, AI-agent payment workflows, and enterprise transaction governance.

Truth Over Trust®

SOURCE ChainIT Inc