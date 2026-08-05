Chainsight Partners with Anthropic, Expands AI-Native Supply Chain Practice

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainsight, an AI-native supply chain consulting firm, today announced a strategic partnership with Anthropic, reinforcing its commitment to helping organizations modernize supply chain operations through secure, enterprise-grade artificial intelligence.

As enterprise software providers rapidly embed Claude and other frontier AI models into planning, ERP, and analytics platforms, organizations face a new challenge: turning AI capabilities into measurable business outcomes. Chainsight bridges that gap through deep supply chain expertise, AI implementation, modern data foundations, business process transformation, and organizational change management.

"Enterprise AI is rapidly becoming a standard capability across supply chain technology," said Santos Carrillo, Founder and CEO of Chainsight. "The competitive advantage will come from how effectively organizations integrate it into decision-making to drive measurable business outcomes. Our partnership with Anthropic allows us to help clients accelerate that transformation with trusted AI, deep supply chain expertise, and proven implementation methodologies."

Chainsight's AI-Native Supply Chain Practice provides end-to-end enterprise AI services, including AI strategy, data modernization, AI-enabled business process design, intelligent agent development, governance, and AI organizational change management—helping clients move confidently from experimentation to enterprise-wide adoption.

The company complements these services with a growing portfolio of proprietary AI accelerators. Internally, delivery accelerators reduce implementation timelines and accelerate time-to-value. Externally, customer-facing AI agents extend existing enterprise platforms and can be deployed directly into a client's technology ecosystem.

The Chainsight Decision Intelligence Suite includes a growing portfolio of solutions designed to accelerate deployment and adoption, including:

Tokensight - Optimizes enterprise AI adoption by monitoring token consumption, controlling costs, and enforcing governance guardrails across AI platforms.

- Optimizes enterprise AI adoption by monitoring token consumption, controlling costs, and enforcing governance guardrails across AI platforms. Load Builder Agent – Improves transportation efficiency by maximizing truck utilization and reducing manual planning.

– Improves transportation efficiency by maximizing truck utilization and reducing manual planning. Customer Allocation Optimization Agent – Maximizes customer service and profitability by optimizing order allocation during supply constraints.

– Maximizes customer service and profitability by optimizing order allocation during supply constraints. Network Rebalancing Optimization Agent – Reduces shortages and excess inventory by optimizing inventory positioning across the network.

– Reduces shortages and excess inventory by optimizing inventory positioning across the network. Training & Adoption Agent – Accelerates user adoption and reduces support costs with instant access to organizational knowledge.

– Accelerates user adoption and reduces support costs with instant access to organizational knowledge. Purchase Order Management Agent – Improves supplier responsiveness while reducing manual effort and purchase order administration.

– Improves supplier responsiveness while reducing manual effort and purchase order administration. NPI Decision Intelligence Agent – Improves new product success by identifying launch risks and opportunities without latency.

– Improves new product success by identifying launch risks and opportunities without latency. Changeover Studio Agent – Increases manufacturing capacity by reducing production changeover time.

– Increases manufacturing capacity by reducing production changeover time. Value Engineer Agent - Quantifies business impact with sensitivity analysis by modeling forecast accuracy and service level improvements to estimate revenue, margin, inventory, and operational cost benefits.

- Quantifies business impact with sensitivity analysis by modeling forecast accuracy and service level improvements to estimate revenue, margin, inventory, and operational cost benefits. Synthetic Data Generation Agent – Accelerates implementations by generating realistic test data in minutes instead of weeks.

By combining Anthropic's industry-leading Claude models with decades of supply chain implementation expertise, Chainsight enables organizations to embed trusted AI directly into planning, operations, and executive decision-making while maintaining enterprise-grade security, governance, and scalability.

As enterprise AI becomes embedded across every major supply chain platform, competitive advantage will increasingly depend on how effectively organizations operationalize those capabilities. Through its partnership with Anthropic, deep supply chain expertise, and growing portfolio of AI-native solutions, Chainsight is helping enterprises move beyond experimentation to build intelligent, adaptive supply chains that deliver measurable business value.

About Chainsight

Chainsight is an AI-native supply chain consulting firm specializing in System Integration, Business Integration, and Intelligence Integration. The company helps manufacturers, distributors, and retailers accelerate business outcomes by combining enterprise software, artificial intelligence, and deep supply chain expertise. Through strategic technology partnerships, proprietary AI agents, and implementation accelerators, Chainsight enables organizations to modernize planning, optimize operations, and realize value faster. Learn more at www.chainsight.ai.

Contact Information

Santos Carrillo

Founder & CEO, Chainsight

[email protected]

(847) 791-2050

SOURCE Chainsight