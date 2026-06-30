Chambers and Partners Again Names Kessler PR Group as a Top Firm in Crisis PR and Communications, Litigation Support

Crisis PR and Communications (firm).

(firm). Litigation Support (firm).

(firm). Litigation Support (individual) Karen Kessler.

(individual) Karen Kessler. Crisis PR and Communications (individual) Karen Kessler ranked in Band 1, the highest tier in Charmers and Partners' rankings.

(individual) Karen Kessler ranked in Band 1, the highest tier in Charmers and Partners' rankings. Crisis PR and Communications (individual) Warren Cooper.

"Chambers and Partners' continued endorsement of our firm and our professionals is meaningful because it reflects the trust of clients and attorneys who turn to us during many of their most consequential moments," said Kessler. "Our work sits at the intersection of law and public perception, and we are proud to help clients navigate complex matters with discretion, sound judgment, and strategic clarity whether their issues are regional, national or international."

Widely recognized as the leading international independent legal research organization, Chambers and Partners operates across more than 200 jurisdictions. Each year, its researchers conduct hundreds of in-depth interviews with senior executives and legal industry leaders to produce rankings trusted by law firms around the world.

Kessler PR Group's references highlighted the firm's expertise and composure:

"Kessler PR Group understands how litigation works and what can and cannot be done under the rules. They understand the risk-benefit analysis that often comes with this type of work."

"The firm is knowledgeable of the marketplace and the regulatory atmosphere, provides practical actionable advice, is very responsive and has a calming presence in a stressful atmosphere."

"Karen Kessler is an excellent resource. She has a ton of experience dealing with public relations and crisis management and she has wonderful judgement. She is strategic, she understands the big picture and what we are trying to accomplish."

"Karen is very experienced and always available. Her depth comes across in every meeting. She also has a great way of handling very complicated delicate matters."

"Warren is a visionary and never jumps to conclusions or gives advice without going to great lengths to understand the issue."

Founded in 1993, Kessler PR Group is a leading strategic communications firm specializing in litigation support, crisis communications, reputation management, and media relations. The team is comprised of discreet professionals who are dedicated to meeting the public relations and communication needs of the clients and their attorneys. The firm draws its strength from highly experienced and trusted public relations specialists Martin Bricketto, Georgi DeMartino, Erin Friedlander, Brian McDonough, and Allison McGeever.

Kessler PR Group's clients range from international, national, and regional law firms to Fortune 100 companies; banks and financial institutions; healthcare systems and hospitals; international private equity and hedge funds; real estate firms, developers, and builders; colleges and universities; high-profile public figures, including celebrities and elected officials; and more.

The firm has handled crises surrounding Presidential executive power; high-profile sexual assault and sex discrimination cases; embezzlements that impact labor and employment litigation; bankruptcy; higher education mergers and/or closings; leadership transitions; corporate restructuring; state and federal investigations; regulatory agency inquiries; and others.

As confidentiality is at the core of its work, Kessler PR Group rarely identifies its clients, or acts as the public face for clients. However, the firm has been public at the request of a few clients, notably Mixed Martial Arts champion Conor McGregor, Biden family members, the National Football League's New York Giants and the New York Jets, and the National Women's Soccer League's NJ/NY Gotham FC.

The firm's involvement with the Fox News/Roger Ailes case was featured in the award-winning documentary film, "Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes." The firm was also engaged by principals in legal cases that became the basis of the films "Hustlers" and "Bombshell."

[email protected]

908-322-1100

SOURCE Kessler PR Group