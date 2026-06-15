CHAMP Makes Investment in Rhoback, One of America's Fastest-Growing Active Lifestyle Apparel Brands

Strategic Partnership with CHAMP and a roster of world-class athletes helps accelerate Rhoback's next phase of growth

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhoback, the active lifestyle brand known for its distinctive dog logo and premium apparel, today announced a strategic investment from CHAMP, the newly launched strategic partnership between L Catterton, Patricof, and more than 250 of the world's most recognizable athletes, designed to pursue a universe of brands across the consumer landscape where deeply aligned athlete involvement can step-function growth.

The investment establishes Rhoback as CHAMP's first partnership and brings CHAMP on board as a strategic partner to help accelerate the brand's next phase of growth, while the company's co-founders retain control of the business and continue to guide its long-term vision and day-to-day operations.

Founded in 2016 by friends Kevin Hubbard, Kristina Loftus, and Matthew Loftus, Rhoback has grown from a bootstrapped startup selling shirts from a wooden camper into one of the fastest-growing active lifestyle brands in North America. The company has remained profitable since inception and had never previously raised outside capital. Today, Rhoback serves more than 2 million customers worldwide, has shipped over 3.5 million orders, employs more than 100 people, and surpassed $150 million in revenue in 2025.

"Rhoback represents exactly the kind of brand CHAMP was designed to support," said Scott Dahnke, Global CEO of L Catterton. "The company has built a distinctive brand through premium products, authentic storytelling, and a deeply engaged community. We believe Rhoback is well positioned to benefit from CHAMP's unique combination of consumer expertise and athlete engagement."

Daniel Magliocco, Partner at Patricof Co, added, "The most impactful athlete partnerships happen when incentives are aligned. Rhoback has already built a remarkable business and brand, and we're excited for them to work hand-in-hand with a network of athletes who can contribute strategically while helping introduce the brand to new audiences." The partnership comes as Rhoback continues to expand beyond its direct-to-consumer roots. This investment will support Rhoback's continued expansion following the Company's first retail location, and will support its rapidly expanding wholesale and collegiate licensing businesses.

Co-Founders Matt Loftus, Kevin Hubbard, and Kristina Loftus said, "Today's announcement is a testament to the community that has supported Rhoback from the beginning. When we started the company, we had no apparel experience and no outside funding—just a passion to create the highest quality apparel that kept up with our active lives. We've grown one customer at a time by creating products we believe are the best on the market and fostering a community around our 'Crave Activity' lifestyle. We weren't looking for capital; we were looking for the right partner. CHAMP brings together unmatched expertise across consumer brands, sports, and culture, and we're excited about what we can build together while staying true to what makes Rhoback unique."

Over the past decade, Rhoback has quietly built a devoted following, from professional athletes and influencers to business leaders and everyday consumers. Rhoback was an early leader in Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), partnering with many of college football's most recognizable student-athletes, developing one of the fastest-growing collegiate licensing businesses in apparel. It has also established a strong presence within the rapidly expanding golf creator ecosystem, partnering with some of the sport's most influential digital personalities.

"Rhoback approached NIL differently than most brands," said Caleb Downs, first round pick of the Dallas Cowboys. "They built meaningful relationships with athletes, prominently featuring us in national marketing campaigns and treating us like true partners. As one of the first and best brands to navigate this space, they've earned incredible credibility with college athletes and the universities that support them."

About Rhoback

Founded in 2016, Rhoback is a premium active lifestyle apparel brand built for those who "Crave Activity". Known for best-in-class products, innovative fabrics, and versatile designs, Rhoback creates apparel that seamlessly transitions from the course, court, and gym to everyday life. Based in Charlottesville, Virginia, Rhoback serves more than two million customers through its ecommerce website, retail stores, and select wholesale partners. To explore the brand, please visit www.rhoback.com.

About L Catterton

L Catterton is the largest global consumer-focused investment firm managing approximately $40 billion of equity capital across multiproduct platforms dedicated to private equity, credit, and real estate. The firm's funds have the ability to invest between $5 million and $5 billion, across the capital structure, in well-positioned consumer businesses. Leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad network of strategic relationships, L Catterton's team of more than 200 investment and operating professionals across 18 offices partners with management teams to drive differentiated value creation across its portfolio. Founded in 1989, the firm has made over 300 investments in some of the world's most iconic consumer brands. For more information, please visit www.lcatterton.com.

About Patricof Co

Patricof Co ("P/Co") is a highly specialized investment and advisory platform focused on delivering differentiated private investment opportunities and strategic guidance to a select network of professional athletes. P/Co supports its professional athlete clients with a variety of advisory services, which allow them to develop the network and knowledge base necessary to become successful, independent-minded investors, and high-performing business professionals.

P/Co invests across a range of alternative investment categories where the firm can be a value-added partner. Through a bespoke portfolio operations group, P/Co operationalizes the cultural impact of athletes-as-shareholders at scale.

Contact

L Catterton:

Julie Hamilton

[email protected]

SOURCE Rhoback