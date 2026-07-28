Changing Lives Foundation to Host "An Evening of Impact" Benefiting Families Facing Catastrophic Life Events

Cleveland nonprofit invites the community to gather for an evening of connection, generosity, auction experiences, and immediate relief for individuals and families in crisis.

CLEVELAND, Ohio, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Changing Lives Foundation will host An Evening of Impact on Monday, October 5, 2026, from 6 PM to 9 PM at The Aviator Event Center & Pub in Cleveland.

An Evening of Impact will bring together community members, business leaders, supporters, and friends of the foundation for a meaningful evening that turns generosity into immediate help for individuals and families facing catastrophic life events.

Changing Lives Foundation

Changing Lives Foundation provides financial support to people experiencing unexpected crises such as house fires, sudden illness, tragic accidents, devastating loss, and other life-altering events. The foundation exists to fill the gap between crisis and stability, offering practical relief when families need help quickly.

"An Evening of Impact is more than an event," said Tammy Thompson, Executive Director of Changing Lives Foundation. "It is a room full of people choosing to stand in the gap for families facing some of the hardest moments of their lives. One moment can change everything, and one act of generosity can help a family begin again."

The evening will include elevated grazing, beer, wine, non-alcoholic beverages, live entertainment, silent and live auction opportunities, stories of impact, and multiple ways for guests to support the mission. Guests may attend the event, become sponsors, donate auction items, bid on featured experiences, or make direct gifts to help families move from crisis toward stability.

Funds raised through An Evening of Impact will help Changing Lives Foundation provide immediate financial assistance for needs such as safe shelter, groceries and essentials, transportation to care, household support, emergency relief, and other practical needs during times of crisis.

Sponsorship opportunities are available at multiple levels, including Presenting Sponsor, Impact Sponsor, Hope Sponsor, Community Sponsor, Table Sponsor, and Friend of the Foundation. Auction item donations are also being accepted, including vacation stays, luxury items, collectibles, jewelry, sports packages, services, and unique experiences.

To reserve a seat, become a sponsor, donate an auction item, or give, visit the official An Evening of Impact event page.

About Changing Lives Foundation

Changing Lives Foundation exists to provide hope, compassion, and financial support directly to individuals and families who have experienced a catastrophic life event and have nowhere else to turn. Through one-time grants and community generosity, the foundation helps people begin moving from crisis toward stability, dignity, and hope.

Media Contact

Tammy Thompson

Executive Director, Changing Lives Foundation

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (224)-258-0859

Website: www.changinglivesfound.org/an-evening-of-impact

SOURCE Changing Lives Foundation